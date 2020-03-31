Isaiah Hill is ready to finish his college basketball career much closer to home.
The 2019 Liberty grad, who just completed his freshman season at Tulsa, announced he would be transferring to Fresno State on Tuesday. He'll have three years of eligibility remaining.
In his first collegiate season, Hill saw considerable minutes on a Golden Hurricane team that finished tied atop the regular season standings in the American Athletic Conference. Playing 31 games, with seven starts, he averaged 4.2 points and was second on the team with 69 assists.
He entered the transfer portal shortly after the close of the 2019-20 season.
