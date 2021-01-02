Returning to the comforts of home has benefitted Isaiah Hill more than he ever imagined it would.
Fresh off an encouraging freshman campaign at Tulsa, where he averaged 4.2 points and had 69 assists on a team that earned a share of the American Athletic Conference regular season title, Hill took a bit of a risk this spring by transferring to a Fresno State team coming off an 11-19 finish in 2019-20.
But Hill, a Bakersfield native and the all-time leading scorer on the Liberty High School boys basketball team, had more than sports on his mind when he made the decision.
Hill struggled to get comfortable playing 1,500 miles from home and believed being closer to parents Damon and Jill and brother Elijah would be to his benefit. Those feelings were confirmed during a challenging start to his first season in Fresno.
Two days after an 87-47, season-opening drubbing of William Jessup, the Bulldogs were set for a road game against Pacific. But just moments before the opening tip, both teams were pulled from the court for what was called "a courier-related issue with COVID test samples getting to the lab late."
This would become the start of an unfortunate trend. Just two days after the issue at Pacific, positive coronavirus tests forced Fresno State to suspend team activities for two weeks.
Unable to so much as practice, Hill says enduring such a challenge at Tulsa -- which also had to cancel a pair of games in December -- would have taken a serious toll on him mentally. But with a strong support system in place locally, the unwanted downtime proved more tolerable.
“I’m an hour and a half down the street from home, so if I’m going through anything, I can just go home and see my parents," he said. "My brother lives in Fresno so I’m always with him. It’s really helping me throughout the process.
"I wasn’t in the gym daily, I was just in bed doing nothing, which was definitely hard.”
Making the time away even harder was that his time in Fresno began on a very high note.
Hill's explosiveness and outside shooting prowess were on display in the opener against William Jessup. He routinely got to the rim with ease and hit both of his 3-point attempts, finishing with 16 points in 23 minutes.
He found further success in his return to the court against Fresno Pacific on Dec. 19. Despite a 24-day gap between games, he showed little rust, recording 12 points and six assists in a 78-65 win.
Things have gotten tougher since the start of Mountain West play. The Bulldogs opened with a pair of 20-plus point losses to Colorado State, before dropping a tough 78-74 final to Wyoming Saturday. Hill, who finished with 17 points, gave Fresno a 74-73 lead with a layup with under a minute to play, only to see the Cowboys score the game's final five points.
But Hill, who is currently third on the team with 12.4 points per game while distributing a team-high 17 assists, isn't concerned with the slow start.
Saying he's put his complete trust in head coach and fellow Bakersfield native Justin Hutson, Hill came to Fresno with understanding it would take time for the squad to gel.
"I think the chemistry is coming together," he said. "We haven't been playing together too much so we're just working on that. We've still got a ways to go but we'e coming together."
Hill doesn't have an estimation for when he expects things to come together, only saying it will be "sooner rather than later."
"You can't put a time frame on that," he said. "Whenever we click we click. But I feel like it's going to come soon, for sure. I'm still super excited to be here for these next three years to make a statement and let them know what Fresno basketball is all about."