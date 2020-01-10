Two games into conference play, Liberty's grip on the Southwest Yosemite girls soccer league doesn't appear to be getting any looser.
Three different Patriot players scored goals and the defense pitched its third-consecutive shutout in a dominant 3-0 road win against Frontier Friday night.
Moments after Titan goalie Gabriella Harrelson robbed her of a goal with a leaping save, Alex Little got payback when her header narrowly penetrated the Titan goal. Officials initially said the shot stayed outside the net, but changed the ruling after a short conference.
Roughly 15 minutes later, Kiara Oliver doubled the lead, charging in to blast home a put back into the wide open right side of the net. It was the first goal since 2018 for Oliver, who missed all of last season with a knee injury.
"It's just been so long," Oliver said of the scoring drought. "Getting that goal kind of sets the vibe for me for the rest of the season. I'm just excited about what the rest of the season has in store."
Not exactly needing insurance, the Patriots got it anyway 12 minutes into the second half. After Harrelson sprawled out to stop a rocket by Cynthia Flores, Flores chased down her own shot and found herself all alone in front of the net, where she tapped in the night's final goal.
The offense was more than enough for a Patriot defense that didn't allow Frontier a clean look at the goal all night. The win moves Liberty to 2-0 in the SWYL and extends the team's conference unbeaten streak to 27 games.
Nearly three years removed from their last conference loss, Oliver says she and her teammates take the challenge of dominating the SWYL very seriously, and hope to continue their impressive run through the league.
"We definitely set that standard for us," she said. "We want to be the best, we know that we're the best. We know that we need to come out here and dominate."
Two days removed from losing an overtime heartbreaker to Garces in its SWYL opener, Frontier fell to 4-6-1 overall.
