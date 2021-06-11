Liberty girls, Stockdale's Torres shine at Area Track Championships

The Liberty girls track and field team took first in eight events, by far the most prolific showing at the South Area Championships held at Liberty Friday night.
Emma Fredrick and Rebecca Vanderpoel both had three wins each for the Patriots.
Frederick took wins in the long (16 feet, 9 inches), high (4-10) and triple (34-10) jumps, with Vanderpoel running a 25.69 in the 200-meter run, a 58.59 in the 400-meter run and teaming with Brynn Phillips, Bella Turner and Alyssa Mariscal to win the 1600 relay in 4:07.96.
Stockdale's Luis-Ramon Torres had a great day in the boys competition, winning the 110 hurdles in 15.15 seconds, the 300 hurdles in 40.82 and finishing second in the 100, coming in just .03 seconds behind winner Devon Sundgren of Shafter, who ran an 11.05.
The Frontier boys had a meet-best three wins, all of them coming in field events. Timothy Brown reached 11-6 in the pole vault, John Appleton 22-2 in long jump and Amandeep Momi 5-8 in high jump.
Distance events were all Highland, as the Scots took the top three spots in both the 1600 and 3200.
Jacob Yagers won the 1600 in 4:17.57, ahead of Matthew Berry (4:24.01) and Jacob McNitt (4:26.48). McNitt was the winner in the 3200 in 10:04.40, with Berry in second (10:07.46) and Yagers in third (10:10.42).
Boys
Area qualifiers (top-3)
400 meter relay: 1. Liberty 43.62, 2. South 44.61, 3. Shafter 44.86
1600: 1. Jacob Yagers (Highland) 4:17.57, 2. Matthew Berry (Highland) 4:24.01, 3. Jacob McNitt (Highland) 4:26.48
110 hurdles: 1. Luis-Ramon Torres (Stockdale) 15.15, 2. Jason Oliver (Liberty) 15.61, 3. Zephan Stevens (Highland) 16.56
400: 1. Malik Bolton (BHS) 50.18, 2. Braden Baptista (West) 51.44, 3. Ethan Mahanke (Liberty) 51.54
100: 1. Devon Sundgren (Shafter) 11.05, 2. Luis-Ramon Torres (Stockdale) 11.08, 3. Tylin Rogers (BHS) 11.09
800: 1. Daniel Hall (BHS) 1:59.13, 2. Tucker Monaco (Frontier) 1:59.59, 3. Grant Middlekauff (Liberty) 2:02.12
300 intermediate hurdles: 1. Luis-Ramon Torres (Stockdale) 40.82, 2. Jason Oliver (Liberty) 41.92, 3. Cody Allen (Frontier) 42.09
200: 1. Marcell Avery (South) 22.56, 2. Austin Pratt (Liberty) 22.61, 3. Bronson Ortlieb (Taft) 22.72
3200: 1. Jacob McNitt (Highland) 10:04.40, 2. Matthew Berry (Highland) 10:07.46, 3. Jacob Yagers (Highland) 10:10.42
1600 relay: 1. Liberty 3:30.52, 2. Frontier 3:34.32, 3. BHS 3:34.34
Pole vault: 1. Timothy Brown (Frontier) 11-6, 2. Jack Evans (Centennial) 10-0, 3. Bryton King (Frontier) 10-0
Discus: 1. Zach Buckey (Garces) 190-0, 2. Andrew Trotter (Liberty) 158-11, 3. Grant Buckey (Liberty) 158-8
Long jump: 1. John Appleton (Frontier) 22-2, 2. Luke Wattenbarger (Liberty) 21-6, 3. Bronson Ortlieb (Taft)
High jump: 1. Amandeep Momi (Frontier) 5-8, 2. Luke Wattenbarger (Liberty) 5-8, 3. Brennan Clark (Frontier) 5-6
Shot put: 1. Colby Miller (Shafter) 44-4, 2. Oswaldo Contreras (Shafter) 42-5, 3. Egarardo Mejia (Foothill) 39-9
Triple jump: 1. Deon Brown (West) 47-2, 2. Luke Wattenbarger (Liberty) 42-3, 3. Kelechi Anucha (Liberty) 38-9
Girls
Area qualifiers (top-3)
400 meter relay: 1. BHS 49.99, 2. Frontier 50.03, 3. Liberty 50.95
1600: 1. Mia Torrecillas (Highland) 5:09.05, 2. Sierra Burror (Bishop Union) 5:10.70, 3. Crystal Raya (Wasco) 5:25.47
100 hurdles: 1. Jaztyn Greer (Stockdale) 15.37, 2. Julie Johnson (Highland) 16.03, 3. Bella Turner (Liberty) 16.05
400: 1. Rebecca Vanderpoel (Liberty) 58.59, 2. Alexis Spurlock (BHS) 1:01.19, 3. Cyan Haslip (Frontier) 1:02.56
100: 1. Mia Bolton (BHS) 12.11, 2. Avianna Carriillo (Frontier) 12.36, 3. Julie Johnson (Highland) 12.43
800: 1. Neyda Martinez (Highland), 2:25.90, 2. Brynn Phillips (Liberty) 2:28.01, 3. Trinity McLean (Independence) 2:29.75
300 low hurdles: 1. Bella Turner (Liberty) 45.64, 2. Jaztyn Greer (Stockdale) 47.20, 3. Tiana Grady (Independence) 48.05
200: 1. Rebecca Vanderpoel (Liberty), 25.69, 2. Julie Johnson (Highland) 25.76, 3. Brooklyn Ford (BHS) 26.96
3200: 1. Sierra Burror (Bishop Union) 10:53.66, 2. Mia Torrecillas (Highland) 11:16.34, 3. Lianna Guerra (Highland) 11:40.72
1600 relay: 1. Liberty 4:07.96, 2. BHS 4:10.26, 3. Highland 4:19.43
Pole vault: 1. Aubrey Olsen (Independence) 10-0, 2. Amelia (Frontier) 9-6, 3. Jillian Block (Frontier) 8-0
Discus: 1. Faith Bender (Liberty) 163.9, 2. Isabella Rigby (Liberty) 162-0, 3. Myli Level (Ridgeview) 111-05
Long jump: 1. Emma Fredrick (Liberty) 16-9, 2. Brooklyn Ford (BHS) 16-06.75, 3. Samiyah Walker (BHS) 16-5
High jump: 1. Emma Fredrick (Liberty) 4-10, 2. Riley Davis (Centennial) 4-10, 3. Jaylynn Dowden (Taft) 4-10
Shot put: 1. Mercedes Sorenson (Trona)29-9, 2. Jennifer Atriano (Taft) 28-10, 3. Chrystal Osoria (Shafter) 28-5
Triple jump: 1. Emma Fredrick (Liberty) 34-10, 2. Natalia Carrillo (Frontier) 34-4.25, 3. Samiya Walker (BHS) 34-0