CLOVIS - On a night where the opponent was near flawless, Liberty wasn’t.
On the road in the Central Section Division I semifinals at No. 2 Clovis-Buchanan for the second consecutive season, it was the Bears ending the Patriots quest for a section title in a 25-23, 25-18, 25-20 sweep on Thursday night.
“They played great and didn’t make a lot of errors,” Liberty coach Amy Parker said of Buchanan. “They executed better than we did and got a lot of 1-on-1s. You can stay in system with a great setter. Your middles don’t get to those without guessing right.”
Much of Buchanan’s offense all night came off the hands of senior setter Mikayla Weiss. The Fresno State commit had a match-high 41 assists, constantly finding hitters like Ashley Dittmann (12 kills) and Lexi Pagani (13 kills).
Buchanan was also able to storm out to sizable leads in each set.
In the first, the Bears (32-7) had a 16-11 lead before Liberty cut it to 24-23 before the Bears grabbed a sideout.
In the second, Buchanan had a 7-3 lead and never trailed.
It got even harder for Liberty (18-9) to respond after falling into a 6-0 hole in the third.
“In every game, three times in game 1, we got down five and got within one,” Parker said. “After we dug ourselves a hole, we played with them, score-wise, a little more even. But with a team like (Buchanan), you can’t dig yourself a hole.”
Buchanan beat Liberty in four sets in the Patriots first match of the season in August. Bears coach Chantal Paschetta thought this semifinal match would be more of that play.
“We knew we needed to have extended rallies against this team. They are always relentless in their defense,” Paschetta said. “We just had to have endurance and persistence. We just needed to keep going at them.”
Liberty will find out whether the Patriots will move on to the CIF Southern California regional playoffs on Sunday. The Patriots advanced last season and won the opening round match as the 14-seed.
But the loss in the semifinals for the second consecutive season at Buchanan ends the Central Section playoffs after the Patriots advanced to the D-I finals during Elise Ferreira’s freshman year and the Patriots won the D-I title her sophomore year in 2016.
“Starting as a freshman and coming off a such a high, it’s really hard to see it from a different perspective from this perspective as an upperclassmen,” Ferreira said. “This was a great year. We were really close and strong.”
Ferreira led Liberty with 11 kills and 16 assists, but the senior leadership and precise passing by Weiss led Buchanan back to the section finals on Saturday in Visalia against No. 1 Fresno-Central after the Grizzlies beat No. 4 Garces in straight sets.
“They’re speed of play and their offense was something we weren’t prepare for it,” Ferreira said. “Our younger players are great, but that’s so hard to adapt to. We were physically outplayed.”
Brynna Slayton added seven kills and 13 digs for Liberty and Katlan Tucker had seven kills and four blocks for the Patriots.
