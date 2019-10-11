Liberty barely needed four minutes to find the end zone twice in Friday's SWYL football matchup with Frontier.
It took the Titans nearly five times as long to get a first down.
The Patriots built a two-possession lead in the first 4:06 of play and stayed in control throughout, holding the Titans to five first downs and 59 yards of total offense in a 42-0 win.
Patriot quarterback Haden Mann accounted for 301 yards of offense (207 passing, 94 rushing) and four touchdowns, while scoring the game's first touchdown on a nine-yard run on the opening possession. This was set up by a 37-yard pass to Ramon Henderson two plays earlier.
"I believe that changed the progression of the game," Mann said of the opening possession score. "It pushed it in our favor and get the win like we wanted."
Following a Brady Torrigiani interception, the Patriots cashed in a 23-yard drive just two plays later on a 1-yard Prentice Boone touchdown.
After a third-down sack forced Frontier to punt from its own 1, the Patriots took advantage of another short field as Mann scored his second rushing touchdown from 11 yards out.
Mann then shook off a pair of second quarter turnovers in the second half, going a perfect 5-of-5 while connecting on touchdown passes with Jason Oliver (15 yards) and Henderson (66).
Henderson finished with 102 yards on three catches.
Torriigiani then capped the scoring with a 19-yard run midway through the fourth quarter.
The Titans didn't gain their first first down until there was 4:06 remaining in the second quarter. With under five minutes to play in the third, they had as many player ejections (two) as first downs.
"I was really pleased with the physicality and the attention to detail they played with this evening," coach Bryan Nixon said of his defense. "We really stressed this week getting 11 guys to the ball and I thought our guys did that tonight."
Flags were a common sight throughout the evening, as penalties and officiating conferences resulted in it taking more than a half-hour to play the final five minutes of the second quarter.
Though it didn't hurt them Friday, the Patriots, who had over 100 yards in penalties, are eager to clean up their mistakes as they get deep into the season.
"The game felt super slow, sluggish. We just couldn't get on a roll because it seemed like every play there was a penalty," Mann said. "We've got to fix that if we want to make it deep in the playoffs."
The 6-1 Patriots are 2-0 in SWYL play and have beaten Frontier seven straight times, the last two years by shutout. The Titans fall to 4-3, 1-1 in league play.
Score
F 0 0 0 0 — 0
L 14 7 14 7 — 42
First quarter
L - Mann 11 run (Blevins kick)
L - Boone 1 run (Blevins kick)
Second quarter
L - Mann 9 run (Blevins kick0
Third quarter
L - Oliver 15 pass from Mann (Blevins kick)
L - Henderson 66 pass from Mann (Blevins kick)
Fourth quarter
L - Torrigiani 19 run (Blevins kick)
Individual stats
RUSHING — F: Mounmanivong 5-(negative)8, Chaverria 7(negative)35, Hernandez 4-16, Hughes 2-4, Greer 4-13 . L: Boone 16-57, Mann 12-94, Shores 4-38, Churchman 2-15, Ballard 1-2, Torrigiani 1-19, Team 1-(negative)12.
PASSING — F: Chaverria 6-20-63-1 . L: Mann 12-16-207-1
RECEIVING — F: Hudson 2-26, Smith 4-37. L Henderson 3-120, Tooker 4-55, Oliver 2-42, Krauss 1-4, Boone 1(negative)2, Harless 1-6.
RECORDS: L 6-1, 2-0. F 4-3, 1-1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.