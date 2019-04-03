The Liberty boys tennis team has been without a home all season as the courts on campus have been under renovation for several months.
The Patriots have been shuffling back-and-forth to Cal State Bakersfield for daily practices. They have been fortunate that all their opponents have been happy to host to accommodate the current vagabond team of Kern County.
But the courts will be completed Friday in time for the regular season finale against Bakersfield High on Monday.
Not only will Liberty be celebrating the seniors that day, but it will do it as the likely outright Southwest Yosemite League champion.
On Wednesday at Stockdale, the Patriots survived a late rally from the Mustangs to win 5-4. The victory for the Patriots secures at least a share of the SWYL title and Liberty can win the title outright with a win against Garces on Friday or against the Drillers in the finale.
It’s been eight years of dominance for Stockdale in the SWYL. Stockdale had won 17 of the previous 18 league titles with the lone blemish coming by way of the Patriots in 2011.
“These guys just love tennis,” Liberty coach Stephanie Ollivier said. “My goodness, they never put down their rackets.”
The travel time for the Patriots has even brought the team closer together despite being “under tough circumstances,” according to Ollivier.
But much of that becomes routine because of how much of a veteran team Liberty is with the top seven players from 2018 back on the courts.
Leading the way is senior Phillip Shafik. Despite losing 6-1, 6-4 to Nathan Kwon in the No. 1 singles, Shafik quickly turned into cheerleader and assistant coach as the Patriots took a 4-1 lead in singles. That was before Vivek Gupta defeated Connor Adkins 6-4, 5-7 (10-6) in the No. 4 singles to force the match into doubles play.
But Shafik got the last laugh as he and Reid Zierenberg defeated Gupta and Abhishek Kasula 6-1, 6-1 to clinch the win and secure the share of the league title.
“It’s a lot about team chemistry when it comes to team tennis,” Shafik said. “It’s about us as a team and how we work together and not as individuals. Even being the No. 1 (singles player) on the team, I am not the most important person on the team. In fact, everyone is important on this team. We all work together for a common goal.”
For a team without a home, it’s been quite the ride for Liberty.
“It’s kind of crazy. We started this season, we didn’t have courts. We didn’t have anything,” Shafik said. “It was all away matches. No home team advantage here. But it didn’t faze us.”
With Clovis North undefeated in the Tri-River Athletic Conference and Arroyo Grande 8-0 overall this season, the likelihood is Liberty will be a top-four seed in the Central Section Division I playoffs. That would likely give the Patriots at least one more match at home in the playoffs.
“I knew that we would be really competitive this season,” Ollivier said. “I just think these kids have gotten so much better as the team has progressed.”
