The Central Section football playoffs do not begin until next week, but don’t tell that to the coaches and players at Liberty and Bakersfield high schools.
The Southwest Yosemite League championship will be played at Griffith Field on Friday night. Both programs are undefeated in league play and are positioned, win or lose, to be top-four seeds in the Division I playoff bracket.
“It’s always exciting. It’s become that rivalry and it’s something that you look forward to,” Liberty head coach Bryan Nixon said. “They are a good program, well coached with good football players and we are trying to put ourselves in a good position for a good seed in the playoffs and win a league championship. That doesn’t get old. That’s the excitement of playing in this game.”
Each team enters with 4-0 SWYL records, and playoff positioning is also a point of emphasis entering kickoff. Even if the coaches normally wouldn’t want to look past this week’s game, the postseason reality is staring each team right in the face.
“My normal answer is we focus on ourselves, and that’s still true except this is different than most years,” BHS head coach Paul Golla said. “This (could) be for a No. 2 seed … this isn’t a typical year.”
With the addition of four schools to the D-I bracket from the central coast area, the playoff bracket will be jam packed. Last season, only 11 teams advanced to the postseason in D-I. This season, there could be as many as 15, which would leave only the top seed with a bye. The rest of the teams will gear up for first round games next week.
“You go into the playoffs with a lot of pressure. But at the same time, if you do win it’s exciting because you (could) have a bye week and have two weeks to prepare for the next team,” BHS senior quarterback/safety Cameron Williams said.
Add that all up, and the stage is set for a festive Friday night in a game Liberty two-way standout Sam Stewart Jr. said he's been waiting for.
“Oh man, I hate to say it, but yes, you do,” Stewart said. “It’s the championship, of course. And it’s them. Everybody knows how this week goes. This is the rivalry.”
Both teams have dominated the SWYL. Liberty (8-1, 4-0) outscored the other four teams in league play 155-14, while the Drillers (7-2, 4-0) won by a 174-50 margin.
“They took care of their business in league and we took care of our business in league and really, it’s a playoff game. That’s how we are looking at it,” Golla said.
If history has anything to do with the outcome of this game, then it would favor the victor quite well.
Since Golla took over as the head coach at BHS in 2005, the Drillers have gone undefeated in league five times. Each of those seasons, BHS went on to win the D-I section title.
Nixon took over at Liberty six years ago. The two times Liberty won this matchup when both teams held undefeated SWYL records, the Patriots advanced to the D-I finals and won it all in 2015.
“This is probably the most of fun that we’ve had over the past four weeks because it’s the game we really have been waiting for,” Williams said. “It’s good that we are playing Liberty because this is the real test for the playoffs. For us, this is the start of the playoffs.”
The rivalry also has not ended in the regular season, either. Three of the last four seasons, these two teams have turned around and played each other again in the playoffs.
All of that adds up to budding excitement for a championship night, especially for a guy like Hector Gonzalez. The senior quarterback transfer from Visalia-Redwood was in attendance when these two played each other in the section quarterfinals last season.
“It’s really exciting. This is my first (shot at) a league championship,” Gonzalez said. “Everyone is going to be there. It’s the biggest game of the year every year. It’s a good opportunity for me and my team.”
Another guy playing for the first time in this rivalry is BHS all-around standout Carl Jones, who transferred from Golden Valley this offseason.
“It’s new. I never had the feeling like, if we don’t win we would have consequences of a lower seed in the playoffs,” Jones said. “There’s a lot on our shoulders right now.”
