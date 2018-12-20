Ten points separated the Garces and Bakersfield Christian girls basketball teams at the conclusion of their game against each other on Thursday night.
The main reason for the double-figure disparity was easy to figure out for all that witnessed the contest.
Simply put, Rams guard Lexus Green put on a basketball clinic and was the difference-maker in a 61-51 home victory for Garces.
Green scored 32 points while dribbling and passing with skill and flair rarely seen at the prep level in Kern County.
"She (Lexus) does what she does," Garces coach Lisamarie Sanchez said. "She takes over games on her own."
Garces (12-1) led 29-25 at halftime before Green poured in 21 second-half points to help bust the game open.
"We came out pretty slow I think the first and second quarter," Sanchez said. "But I just told the girls we have to come out with that mentality to play strong all four quarters. I think they definitely responded in that second half."
The Rams led by as many as seven points in the first quarter but couldn't shake the Eagles until the final few minutes of the game.
Even though BCHS hung tough, Garces led most of the way.
After BCHS (8-2) took its first lead of the game, 17-15, early in the second quarter on a 3-pointer from the left corner by Lanie Jackson, the Rams responded with back-to-back 3-pointers from the top of the key by Green and Ire Penasa-Heiser to move back in front 25-23.
The Rams never trailed again as they extended their winning streak to 11 games.
Penasa-Heiser chipped in 16 points for Garces, which beat the Eagles for a third straight time since 2016.
The only minor flaw in Green's all-around great performance was her free throw shooting. She went 13 of 19 from the foul line.
Jackson finished with 15 points for BCHS, which had its five-game winning streak snapped.
"We knew that BCHS was a really good team," Green said. "Long-time friend Lanie Jackson did her thing and kept them in it but we knew we just had to stay strong and play together."
Garces 61, Bakersfield Christian 51
At Garces
BCHS (8-2): Jackson 15, Buetow 3, Schaffer 8, Filkins 7, D. Sure 14, T. Sure 4.
GHS (12-1): Irven 3, McMurtrey 3, Green 32, Goolsby 6, Gorman 1, Penasa-Heiser 16.
