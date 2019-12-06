As he works though an emotional time, a needed sense of familiarity comes over Fred Eckles from his sixth-row seat at the Icardo Center on Dec. 2.
Taking in a Cal State Bakersfield women's basketball game against North Carolina Central, Eckles' eyes are fixed on the same court where he once thrived as a guard on the CSUB men's basketball team. While focusing on the action in front of him, his mind occasionally drifts to an unpleasant anniversary approaching in just three days.
In the late 80s and early 90s, Eckles and Wade Green were inseparable. Roommates during college and for a short period after, Eckles says he and Green were together "24 hours a day, seven days a week," either hanging out at their apartment, going to the movies or spending time at the video arcade, desperately competing to set the high score at Centipede.
This bond helped create magic on the basketball court, where they formed one of the best backcourt duos in CSUB history. In two seasons playing together, the pair led Roadrunners to a 50-14 record and an appearance in the 1990 Division II national championship game.
While the title game ended with a disappointing 93-79 loss to Kentucky Wesleyan, Wade was an unstoppable force in his final collegiate game, scoring 31 points to become the first player on a losing team to NCAA tournament MVP honors.
"That is my favorite memory of Wade for sure," said Eckles, who scored 12 points in the title game. "He was incredible that night."
The pair stayed close as they entered adulthood. Each built a life for themselves in Bakersfield with Eckles and his family developing a strong bond with Green, his wife Aida and children Alex, Isaiah and Lexus.
Sadly, a tragic illness would bring the lifelong friendship to a premature end.
On Dec. 5, 2010, just six days removed from his 44th birthday, Wade passed away following a bout with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), a crippling neurological disorder that destroys neurons that control voluntary muscles.
A workout warrior at his peak, Green tried to stay in shape after the diagnosis, only to be told that exercise would do further damage to his weakening body. By the end, Eckles admits his close friend was almost unrecognizable.
"The worst part for me was watching him deteriorate," Eckles said. "Losing weight and losing his mobility. When it got down to the part where he couldn't help himself, that really touched me to lose a friend in that manner."
The loss still stings Eckles nearly a decade later. Fortunately, he's had an easy time keeping his friend's memory alive.
For fans who fondly remember Green slashing up and down the court in his No. 11 jersey, there's been a welcome sight at Roadrunner women's games this season. Wade's youngest daughter Lexus is currently sporting her late father's number during her freshman season at CSUB.
Standing just 5-foot-5, Lexus developed a reputation for playing bigger than her size in a standout run as a point guard at Garces Memorial High School. As a senior, she earned Southwest Yosemite League MVP honors while averaging 18.7 points, 4.9 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 3.6 steals.
Eckles says her tenacious traits were taken directly from her father, who at just 5-10, would routinely mix it up in the paint with much bigger players. At times, Eckles says he gets emotional when he sees the almost uncanny resemblance.
"Watching her be on the same floor as her dad just brings tears to my eyes," he said. "She plays so much like him."
There was, however, a time it didn't seem Lexus would be following in her father's footsteps.
'One of the hardest things I've ever had to do'
A burgeoning youth star who spent countless hours training with her father, Lexus was just 9 years old when he passed. In her heartache, she admits returning to the game that helped strengthen her bond with Wade was difficult.
"Playing basketball (after my father's death) was one of the hardest things I've ever had to do," she said. "He was my mentor, he was my trainer. So just willing myself back on the court to keep playing was rough."
But in a family with basketball deeply ingrained in its DNA, staying off the court proved impossible. Just one day after Wade's death, the Greens were back in the gym as a 12-year-old Isaiah gutted through an emotional middle school game.
Though her return wasn't as immediate, Lexus said the support of family and friends eventually helped rekindle her love of the sport.
“Basketball really just kept us together," she said. "It kept that legacy with my father together because that was our main thing.”
As she developed into one of the top prep players in the area, there was one family friend very interested in seeing the Green tradition carry on at CSUB.
Though they were never teammates with the Roadrunners, Wade Green forged a tight bond with Greg McCall, who joined the program in the 1990-91 season. The pair eventually got so close, Wade asked McCall to be the godfather to his three children, an offer McCall happily accepted.
This connection seemingly gave McCall, now in his eighth season as the CSUB women's basketball coach, an inside track when Lexus began the college recruitment process. And though he was open about his desire to bring her to the program, he made a concerted effort not to push her.
The father of two WNBA players, McCall didn't stand in the way when daughter Erica elected to attend Stanford, where she was an All-Pac-12 player as a senior in 2017. Wanting her to explore all available opportunities, he used a similar hands-off approach with Lexus' recruitment.
"I treated her just like my daughter," he said. "I knew that I wanted her here if that's something she wanted too. But I let her have her breathing space. I would never bug her about being here."
In the end, he didn't have to.
While she listened to other offers, Lexus says the pull of playing at the school where her father was a program legend was too strong to ignore. She made her commitment official last April.
Having played with the No. 11 for as long as she can remember, Lexus says she and her family felt a whole new emotional weight the first time she wore it with the Roadrunners.
"Eleven was (always) our number," she said. "We’ve been representing it since we were growing up. But seeing it with a Bakersfield across my chest has been a real big blessing. (My dad) made his mark in this number and I’m trying to make my mark in it now.”
A legacy continued
There have been some predictable growing pains early in Lexus' first year with the Roadrunners.
Through eight games, she's averaging 3.3 points in just over nine minutes per game, recording seven assists and four steals in the process.
Adjusting to the speed of the game has been her biggest hiccup, as she says Division-I play moves roughly "10 times faster" than it did in high school.
But coaches aren't concerned with these early bumps, with McCall saying "her ceiling can be extremely high" once she better adjusts to the pace of the game.
Playing in front of her family, a designation she extend to the likes of Eckles and McCall, has provided additional motivation for Lexus, who says the strong support system has helped keep her on track during the up-and-down start to the season.
“It’s like a piece of (my dad) is in the crowd and a piece of him is on the court with me as well," she said. "I just love that they’re all watching it come full circle here at CSUB.”
Knowing how beloved her father was at the school, Lexus wants to be remembered just as fondly when her career ends.
"This was his court," she said. "He ran this court. I am here too make him proud."
