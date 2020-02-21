The Centennial High girls soccer team needed to replicate a performance from earlier in the season if they wanted to party like it was 1996 and celebrate their first Central Section championship in 24 years.
They would only need regulation to do it.
Gianna Valenti scored off a penalty kick in the 73rd minute to give the Golden Hawks the equalizer and the championship in a 1-0 tightly-contested victory over Tulare Union in the Division 2 title game.
Centennial and The Tribe met earlier in the season in the final of the South High Rebel Winter Classic on Dec. 7 which saw the Hawks rally from a 1-0 deficit to win 2-1 in overtime.
“I’ve been watching (Tulare Union) and I had a feeling that from the time we met that this would be the collision course and sure enough it was,” said Centennial head coach Tom Ferralli. “Overall it was a great game, a lot of limited shots on both ends and fortunately we found the back of the net.”
Centennial didn’t have to rally on this night, instead standing their ground defensively, battling Tulare Union in the midfield, and coming up clutch when The Tribe entered their zone.
“Perseverance,” said Ferralli on his team’s hallmark quality this season. “Battling through hurts, pains, injuries and some organized chaos at this point.”
Before Centennial could celebrate Valenti’s heroics, Tulare Union had their own opportunity to win the title via a penalty kick in the 68th minute, but the chance by Jaci Maze was slammed shut by Centennial goalkeeper Juliana Alexander to keep the game scoreless and set up the late-game finish.
“It’s just something else,” said Ferralli. “It’s a beautiful game for a reason and it happened on both ends of the field. I’m speechless. It’s awesome.”
Alexander was solid in net all game for the Hawks, coming up with multiple key saves and stops when the opportunities presented themselves.
Centennial’s celebration will carry throughout the weekend but will ultimately be short-lived as they await their seeding in the state regional playoffs.
“I think we’re going to ice for a couple days and enjoy the moment,” said Ferralli.
