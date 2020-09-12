Krys Barnes could see regular season NFL action quicker than expected.
A week after being signed to Green Bay's practice squad, the former Liberty linebacker was elevated to the team's active roster on Saturday.
Barnes, who started 31 collegiate games at UCLA, had a strong training camp but was released when the team revealed its 53-man roster last week. But when a roster spot came open over the weekend, the Packers elected to fill it with Barnes, who got snaps at four positions during camp.
Green Bay, which also drafted Barnes' teammate Jordan Love in the first round this spring, opens the regular season at Minnesota at 10 a.m. PST Sunday.
