Things didn’t necessarily go as planned for Stockdale in Thursday afternoon’s Southwest Yosemite League girls tennis opener at Bakersfield High.
That’s probably difficult to understand just looking at the Mustangs’ 9-0 victory over the Drillers.
But the match became almost secondary for Stockdale coach Dave Hillestad when his No. 1 player, Greta Krueger, injured her ankle while warming up.
“We played really well today and I’m really happy with this performance,” Hillestad said. “We have only two seniors, so we’re relatively young too, but I like the way we played singles and doubles.
“But honestly, I had a hard time even watching what was going on (with the other matches). I was kind of watching (Krueger) to make sure she was all right (and was trying to decide whether) to pull her off her match. But she said she’d try to make it.”
Despite the injury, Krueger played through it, and started strong against Bakersfield High’s No. 1 player, Hayden Mauldin.
Krueger scored eight of the match’s first nine points and cruised to a 5-0 lead in the opening set, before Hillestad stopped the action and enlisted the help of the Drillers' trainer to tape his top player’s ailing right ankle.
“It happened during warmups when I was playing with her,” Krueger said. “And basically, I remember freshman year, I hurt myself too, but it wasn’t as bad as this time. Basically what happened is, I put pressure on my foot the wrong way and I heard it pop. It was difficult for me to walk and to move. I mean if I were to try to walk it would be fine, but once I tried to do anything athletic, it would put a lot of strain on my foot and I wouldn’t be able to move the way I would want to.”
After a 15-minute delay, Mauldin’s serve seem to come to life. She had two aces and eventually outlasted Krueger to trim the lead to 5-1.
But Krueger recovered, closed out the first set and then finished things off for a 6-1, 6-1 victory.
“(Taping the ankle) helped a lot, but I could still feel it,” Krueger said. “It was especially (difficult) serving, and getting my serve in, but I worked with it and it was a lot easier if I just lifted my foot off the ground and didn’t use it all, and served with one leg. It was difficult to hit my forehand because I hit with an open stance, and that puts a lot of pressure on my right foot.
“So for a lot of my shots I had to hit closed stance, which really lowered my accuracy, I guess, and my consistency. So I couldn’t hit the shots that I wanted to. I resorted to a lot more drop shots and slices.”
Despite the loss, Mauldin had her moments. She had five aces in the first set, and added several winners to help extend the match.
“I think we played really well,” said first-year BHS coach Bailey Williams. “There’s things we need to work on, obviously, considering the score, but I don’t think the score reflects how my girls played.
“We knew Stockdale was going to be tough. They always are, every year. So we knew that going in and I think maybe that scared my girls a little bit, but I think we did really well.”
The Mustangs looked to be in midseason form, limiting the Drillers to just 10 games in the match. Stockdale’s Gabi Guijarro and Jasmine Flores each won 6-0, 6-1 in theii singles matches and teamed up for an 8-1 victory at No. 1 doubles. Kiersten Anderson and Lily Wang posted 6-1, 6-0 singles victories before combining for an 8-1 win in doubles play.
“I’m really happy with my girls today, I thought they played well,” said Hillestad said, whose team travels to San Luis Obispo for a match Friday. “It helps a lot, because when you’re playing well, it’s going to give you confidence.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.