The Kern High School District Volleyball All-Star Games are scheduled for Wednesday at Centennial High School.

The county’s top high school seniors will take the court, with the opening match at for 6 p.m. and the second match scheduled for 7:30 p.m. There will also be a skills competition.

Here are the rosters entering the all-star showcases:

Blue Team

Aly Dees, Garces

Angela Sierra, Frontier

Casside Salcido, Centennial

Catherine Balfanz, Bakersfield Christian

Claire Dobrzanski, Garces

Elise Ferreira, Liberty

Halle Young, Bakersfield High

Jessica Stump, Bakersfield Christian

Lailah Green, Garces

Lauren Eknoian, Centennial

Mady Cotta, Tehachapi

McKenzie Villalvazo, Stockdale

Naomi Jennings, Stockdale

Zoe Richert, Centennial

Coaches: Amy Parker (Liberty) and Morgan Dake (Frontier)

Red Team

Allison Bridgford, Frontier

Elysa Romanini, Bakersfield High

Emily Clark, Centennial

Jacqueline Mejorado Gonzalez, East

Kaitlan Tucker, Liberty

Keanna Keelin, Liberty

Kyleigh Earls, Centennial

Paige Parker, Tehachapi

Perry Starkey, Garces

Sophia Palm, Bakersfield High

Yuliana Rivera, Mira Monte

Coaches: Kim Harper (Garces), John Price (Garces), Sarah Price (Garces)

Black Team

Alexis Sanchez, South

Alyssa Hamon, Ridgeview

Anaid Naranjo, Independence

Celeste Thomas Roberts, West

Daniela Olloqui, South

Hailey Flud, North

Isabel Villalta, Highland

Jennifer Corona, Mira Monte

Julia King, Centennial

Kaleigh Linn, Stockdale

Karen Gutierrez, Chavez

Sydney Camarillo, Garces

Coaches: Melanie Gibson (Highland), Jenae Long (Mira Monte), Heather Stinson (North)

Green Team

Arely Vargas, Arvin

Bradlie Preston, Kern Valley

Colby Young, Frontier

Cycena Kelley, Foothill

Haley Martin, Garces

Jeanette Flores, Arvin

Kierra Thomas Roberts, West

Krystal Zavala, Ridgeview

Lily Bowen, Highland

Mariah Olivarez, Golden Valley

Soleil Baameur, East

Venicia Ornelas, East

Coaches: Edithza Urias (Independence), Kelsey Graham (West), Brandi Randle (Arvin)

