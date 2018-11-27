The Kern High School District Volleyball All-Star Games are scheduled for Wednesday at Centennial High School.
The county’s top high school seniors will take the court, with the opening match at for 6 p.m. and the second match scheduled for 7:30 p.m. There will also be a skills competition.
Here are the rosters entering the all-star showcases:
Blue Team
Aly Dees, Garces
Angela Sierra, Frontier
Casside Salcido, Centennial
Catherine Balfanz, Bakersfield Christian
Claire Dobrzanski, Garces
Elise Ferreira, Liberty
Halle Young, Bakersfield High
Jessica Stump, Bakersfield Christian
Lailah Green, Garces
Lauren Eknoian, Centennial
Mady Cotta, Tehachapi
McKenzie Villalvazo, Stockdale
Naomi Jennings, Stockdale
Zoe Richert, Centennial
Coaches: Amy Parker (Liberty) and Morgan Dake (Frontier)
Red Team
Allison Bridgford, Frontier
Elysa Romanini, Bakersfield High
Emily Clark, Centennial
Jacqueline Mejorado Gonzalez, East
Kaitlan Tucker, Liberty
Keanna Keelin, Liberty
Kyleigh Earls, Centennial
Paige Parker, Tehachapi
Perry Starkey, Garces
Sophia Palm, Bakersfield High
Yuliana Rivera, Mira Monte
Coaches: Kim Harper (Garces), John Price (Garces), Sarah Price (Garces)
Black Team
Alexis Sanchez, South
Alyssa Hamon, Ridgeview
Anaid Naranjo, Independence
Celeste Thomas Roberts, West
Daniela Olloqui, South
Hailey Flud, North
Isabel Villalta, Highland
Jennifer Corona, Mira Monte
Julia King, Centennial
Kaleigh Linn, Stockdale
Karen Gutierrez, Chavez
Sydney Camarillo, Garces
Coaches: Melanie Gibson (Highland), Jenae Long (Mira Monte), Heather Stinson (North)
Green Team
Arely Vargas, Arvin
Bradlie Preston, Kern Valley
Colby Young, Frontier
Cycena Kelley, Foothill
Haley Martin, Garces
Jeanette Flores, Arvin
Kierra Thomas Roberts, West
Krystal Zavala, Ridgeview
Lily Bowen, Highland
Mariah Olivarez, Golden Valley
Soleil Baameur, East
Venicia Ornelas, East
Coaches: Edithza Urias (Independence), Kelsey Graham (West), Brandi Randle (Arvin)
