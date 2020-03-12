Fears over the continued spread of the coronavirus has now extended into the spring sports season for local high schools.
According to Stan Greene, director of school support services for the Kern High School District, all non-essential high school activities and athletic events have been suspended until at least April 14.
That list includes all spring sports activities, including baseball, softball, swimming, track and field, boys golf and boys tennis, along with other school activities such as proms, formals, color guard trips, drum line competitions and drama performances, according to Greene.
“I’ve never imagined something like this,” Greene said. “A few years ago we canceled a week of football because of the heat. We did have that, but at least with the heat we knew there was an immediate end in sight. This one, the end that we have right now is we’re suspended through April 14 and we’ll constantly reevaluate. That’s the part I guess as a coach and as an athlete that I know is going to be tough. You don’t know what’s going to happen between now and then. “
The decision to suspend events follows Thursday morning’s announcement that the CIF State basketball championships scheduled for Friday and Saturday in Sacramento are canceled. The East High girls and Bakersfield Christian boys were slated to play in the state title games at Golden 1 Center, home of the NBA’s Sacramento Kings.
The NBA, NHL, Major League Baseball and NCAA have all either canceled or suspended their schedule, a response that was picked up steam after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for the coronavirus Wednesday evening.
“Honestly, I think there’s so much unknown for us that we’re going to have to watch this thing evolve,” said Green, who added that teams will still be able to practice during the suspension. “If you listen to the experts, they feel like we’re just going into the storm. For us, we’re going to evaluate as we move forward. Right now we’re through April 14. I don’t know if that will be longer or not. It just kind of depends on what goes on.”
Local schools are not the only campuses affected by the suspension. Nearly every school in the Central Section has either canceled or suspended games at the very least through this weekend, with most choosing to wait until mid-April.
“CIF has not made a position statement to any schools,” Greene said. “The advisement that we’re under is from our county superintendent of schools, from what the governor says and what the public health organizations are saying. (The governor) put out a statement this morning that even smaller gatherings should be limited (in size) and should have limited contact.”
The Kern High School District sent out the following news release Thursday evening:
“Based upon recommendations from the California Department of Health (CDPH) and in conjunction with Kern County Public Health and Kern County Superintendent of Schools, the Kern High School District is canceling all athletic and academic competitions, all theatre, music, and other performances, all field trips, and all staff professional development effective immediately and through April 14, 2020. The District will continue to evaluate the situation and will extend the cancelation date as needed.
At this time, the experts at Kern County Public Health do not recommend school closures.
Given that schools are an essential service that provide education, meals, and other resources for students and their families, school will remain open and on their normal schedules at this time. This includes normally-scheduled practices.
The Kern High School District will continue to work with Kern County Public Health and Kern County Superintendent of Schools to monitor and assess information in this rapidly changing situation. For the most up-to-date information regarding the Kern High School District and its response to COVID-19, please visit the website: www.kernhigh.org.”
(1) comment
Now they can read a book, increase their intellectual readiness for the world.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.