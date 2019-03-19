The Kern High School District All-Star Basketball Games are scheduled for Wednesday at Centennial High School.

The girls game will get the action going at 5:30 p.m. Dunk and 3-point competitions follow and the nightcap will be the boys game, which tips off at 7 p.m.

The games will feature the top high school seniors from Kern County taking the court.

Here’s a look at the lineups:

Boys

Red Squad

Edward “Squid” Turner, Foothill

Elijah Seales, Foothill

Aymar Cazarez, Mira Monte

Tymer Mitchell, North

Warren Stingley Jr., Foothill

Kadar Waller, Bakersfield Christian

Tahj Wright, Ridgeview

Shannon Ferguson, North

Cesar Valdez, Foothill

Trevon Perry, Independence

Dylan Self, Taft

Edward Sartin, West

Rohan Birch, Ridgeview

Sam Stewart, Jr., Liberty

Damian Wesson, Jr., South

Richard Lara, East

Matt Reyes, Highland

Head coach: Wes Davis, Foothiall

Assistants: AJ Shearon, North; Miguel Valdez

Blue Squad

Isaiah Hill, Liberty

Elijah Carter, Independence

Isaiah Hughes, Garces

Jimmy Henry, Bakersfield

Caleb Reaves, Bakersfield

Sam Sakowski, Garces

Noah Taylor, Bakersfield Christian

Jamaal Chase, Ridgeview

Kathon Crawford, Independence

Mario Ervin, Stockdale

Chris Garcia, Tehachapi

Cobey Olivas, Bakersfield

Jackson Campbell, Liberty

Joephil Jandog, Stockdale

Head coach: Brian Dignan

Assistants: Richard Ross, Independence; Randy Serrano, Garces

Girls

Black Squad

Lexus Green, Garces

Naomi Jennings, Stockdale

Lanie Jackson, Bakersfield Christian

Tiffany Amos, Golden Valley

McKenna Hsiung, Bakersfield

Celeste Thomas Roberts, West

Riley Dougherty, Centennial

Hannah Hurley, Kern Valley

Amaya Lawton, Highland

Hailey Flud, North

Kairy Quintero, Foothill

Aleyah Wandick, Independence

Alyssa Ezell, Frontier

Brenda Flores, Kennedy

Kierra Thomas Roberts, West

Head coach: Deran Smith, Frontier

White Squad

Neli Diaz, McFarland

Julie Hernandez, McFarland

Alyssa Perez, Shafter

Kathy Rodriguez, McFarland

Kiara Frink, Bakersfield

Jenna Sampley, Liberty

Shamarie Dzamesi, Stockdale

Perla Almaguer, Liberty

Angelina Bolanos, Mira Monte

Neshara Smith, East

Ayanna Dunn, Golden Valley

Felicia Chacon, Shafter

Amari Blackmon, Mira Monte

Luci Picarelli, Liberty

Annie Filkins, Bakersfield Christian

Head coach: Johnny Samaniego, McFarland

