The Kern High School District All-Star Basketball Games are scheduled for Wednesday at Centennial High School.
The girls game will get the action going at 5:30 p.m. Dunk and 3-point competitions follow and the nightcap will be the boys game, which tips off at 7 p.m.
The games will feature the top high school seniors from Kern County taking the court.
Here’s a look at the lineups:
Boys
Red Squad
Edward “Squid” Turner, Foothill
Elijah Seales, Foothill
Aymar Cazarez, Mira Monte
Tymer Mitchell, North
Warren Stingley Jr., Foothill
Kadar Waller, Bakersfield Christian
Tahj Wright, Ridgeview
Shannon Ferguson, North
Cesar Valdez, Foothill
Trevon Perry, Independence
Dylan Self, Taft
Edward Sartin, West
Rohan Birch, Ridgeview
Sam Stewart, Jr., Liberty
Damian Wesson, Jr., South
Richard Lara, East
Matt Reyes, Highland
Head coach: Wes Davis, Foothiall
Assistants: AJ Shearon, North; Miguel Valdez
Blue Squad
Isaiah Hill, Liberty
Elijah Carter, Independence
Isaiah Hughes, Garces
Jimmy Henry, Bakersfield
Caleb Reaves, Bakersfield
Sam Sakowski, Garces
Noah Taylor, Bakersfield Christian
Jamaal Chase, Ridgeview
Kathon Crawford, Independence
Mario Ervin, Stockdale
Chris Garcia, Tehachapi
Cobey Olivas, Bakersfield
Jackson Campbell, Liberty
Joephil Jandog, Stockdale
Head coach: Brian Dignan
Assistants: Richard Ross, Independence; Randy Serrano, Garces
Girls
Black Squad
Lexus Green, Garces
Naomi Jennings, Stockdale
Lanie Jackson, Bakersfield Christian
Tiffany Amos, Golden Valley
McKenna Hsiung, Bakersfield
Celeste Thomas Roberts, West
Riley Dougherty, Centennial
Hannah Hurley, Kern Valley
Amaya Lawton, Highland
Hailey Flud, North
Kairy Quintero, Foothill
Aleyah Wandick, Independence
Alyssa Ezell, Frontier
Brenda Flores, Kennedy
Kierra Thomas Roberts, West
Head coach: Deran Smith, Frontier
White Squad
Neli Diaz, McFarland
Julie Hernandez, McFarland
Alyssa Perez, Shafter
Kathy Rodriguez, McFarland
Kiara Frink, Bakersfield
Jenna Sampley, Liberty
Shamarie Dzamesi, Stockdale
Perla Almaguer, Liberty
Angelina Bolanos, Mira Monte
Neshara Smith, East
Ayanna Dunn, Golden Valley
Felicia Chacon, Shafter
Amari Blackmon, Mira Monte
Luci Picarelli, Liberty
Annie Filkins, Bakersfield Christian
Head coach: Johnny Samaniego, McFarland
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.