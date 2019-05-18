The Kern Valley Broncs defeated Caruthers 5-4 on Saturday at Margie Wright Diamond in Fresno for their second straight CIF Central Section Division V softball championship.
Kern Valley (20-6-2) took a 5-3 lead with three runs in the bottom of the sixth. Caruthers (19-12) got a run in the top of the seventh before senior pitcher Helen Hayes ended the game with her 13th strikeout.
“Pretty amazing,” said Kern Valley coach Brianna Moss. “Last year was incredible and this year we had a whole different group of girls with a different dynamic. They kept pushing hard, working hard and rose to every occasion.”
Sadie Hatman led off the sixth with a single, Hayes walked and an Aryan Meyers sacrifice bunt moved the runners up. Senior Kassy Opferman singled in a run and a single by Krista Witten drove in the final two runs.
“All four of our seniors (Hartman, Opferman, Witten and Hayes) had base hits and RBIs, they drove in all five of our runs,” Moss said. “They had a great day.”
Haynes, who allowed just four hits, homered in the second. Hartman homered in the fourth and was 2-for-3.
The Broncs made it a bit through on themselves with eight errors.
“That’s not typical for us,” Moss said. “But we found a way to get the hits when we needed.”
