Bill Gallis watched with pleasure as the Kern Valley softball team won the Central Section Division V championship last May.
Going into the season, the girls basketball coach for the Broncs just wanted make sure those players on his roster that led the way for Kern Valley on the diamond, would do the same on the hardwood.
“I have three girls on this team that won (the D-V) title in softball,” Gallis said. “They want a ring in basketball, too. We’ve talked about that. They won it last year, we want it this year, too.”
The Broncs took the next step towards that goal with a 36-33 win at East on Thursday in the Central Section D-V girls basketball quarterfinals.
The fifth-seeded Broncs will play at No. 1 Caruthers after the Blue Raiders beat No. 9 Rosamond 63-25.
“We are going to get down to Caruthers and it’s going to be 125 (degrees) in their gym,” Gallis said. “They are going to have a packed house.”
This wasn’t a pretty game.
Kern Valley (19-4) led 16-9 after the first quarter as sisters Hannah and Maddie Hurley combined for 10 points in the opening quarter.
East (18-11) mounted a comeback and tied the game 25-25 on a layup by Kanay Patterson with 2:01 left in the third.
During that run for the Blades, Maddie Hurley was called for a technical foul. Emotions got the best of the junior and tears began to roll down her face, knowing that was her fifth and final personal foul.
Hannah ran right over to her sister for a bit of tough love and encouragement.
“It was like a sister moment, I just went off on her for a second,” Hannah said. “I just told her that’s not how we play. She just needs some growing. She’s a junior and they will need her next year. She’s got it, just has to get the mental game down.”
Hannah Hurley came into the game with 1,826 career points in her four years on varsity, having averaged more than 20 points per game, but was held to just 10 in the road win.
And for her and her coach, as long as the team advances, that’s all that matters.
“It’s not about her, it’s for the team,” Gallis said. “If Hannah has to score two points and grab 13 rebounds or take charges, she’s going to do whatever she has to to win.”
Both team were in constant foul trouble throughout.
Patterson, who scored a game-high 14 points for East, fouled out with two minutes remaining.
The Blades had a shot to tie the game as the final buzzer sounded, but Alaisha Landeros had her 3-pointer fall short.
“This was incredible,” Hannah Hurley said. “I just asked God this morning to not just give me the strength to play tonight, but to give my team the strength. I definitely counted on my team. It wasn’t about me.”
