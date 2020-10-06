For months, local high school athletes and coaches have lobbied to get back on their respective fields and courts with hopes of establishing a return to normalcy.
As of Monday night, they appear to have gotten halfway there.
At a Board of Trustees meeting, the Kern High School District did unanimously approve a motion that would allow fall sports to return for conditioning drills on Oct. 26. This excludes golf and tennis, which were moved to the winter/spring season by the CIF.
And while most parties seemed to agree that Monday proved to be a good first step to a return to play, things are unlikely to be normal when teams reconvene.
During the meeting, Kern High District Director of School Support Services Stan Greene laid out a plan where teams could return in cohorts of 16 or less, including coaches. Green also stated that coaches who work with a group at one point in the day couldn't work with another group later in that same day.
Athletes also wouldn't be allowed to use a locker room or share equipment. Teams are also prohibited from practicing indoors, meaning sports like volleyball would have to get creative when formulating workout plans.
“I think it’s really important that the language we use is conditioning," Greene said. "This is not practice. This is not permitted by CIF or the county. The term is conditioning. I think there’s a lot bad information out there about what is actually going to happen.”
Despite there still being serious limitations to these proposed team gatherings, Greene said he was very encouraged by the events of an evening that could have potentially been tense.
Not only was he happy to have taken a first step towards bringing athletics back, he said he was also encouraged by the enthusiasm of roughly 100 athletes, parents and family members who showed up for a demonstration before hand, chanting slogans such as "let us play" and "bring us back" as board members entered the meeting.
“I think that’s great," Greene said. "Our parents are passionate. There’s nothing wrong with people being passionate about what they believe in and what they feel. I’ve never ever held that against anyone. I think sometimes in a lot of cases we need a lot of passion in a lot of areas.”
Those who took part in the demonstration also seemed happy with the meeting's outcome.
"Going into it I did not think we would have every board member vote yes," said Brayden Blevins, a senior punter on the Liberty football team who played a big role in the pre-meeting event. "I think we went out there and let our voices be heard and showed them we want to go back to school and want to have sports. It's definitely a step in the right direction."
If early conditioning workouts go smoothly, the plan is for fall teams to begin official practices by Dec. 9. Even with considerable progress, the trustees were, in a somewhat quizzically fashion, still preaching caution.
“The way I kind of resolve it in my mind is that we have this big elephant that we have to eat and we’ve just got to eat it in pieces," Board Vice President Joey O'Connell said. "If we try to forecast what could happen by December 9, we could be in great trouble and just have more frustration.”
Greene added that conditioning drills would commence on Oct. 26 regardless of what reopening tier Kern County was in. Currently in the most restrictive purple tier, the county needs to move to red for schools to reopen.
A report Tuesday indicated that Kern's COVID metrics were improving and that it would enter the red tier if numbers hold for another week.