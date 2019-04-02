2018-19 Winter Sports All-League

All-League teams are voted on by coaches in each league and are not the same as the BVarsity All-Area teams that will be published Thursday through Sunday. There were no All-League teams submitted for local wrestling and South Sequoia League girls soccer. For errors and omissions, please email sports_staff@bakersfield.com.

Boys basketball

Southwest Yosemite League

MVP: David Whatley, BHS

Rookie of the Year: Christian Esperecueta, Centennial

First team

Isaiah Hill, Liberty

Isaiah Hughes, Garces

Jimmy Henry, BHS

Kosta Bikakis, BHS

Josh Geary, BHS

Noah West, Centennial

Second team

Lawrence Duru, Stockdale

Sam Sakowski, Garces

Sam Ackerman, BHS

Jackson Campbell, Liberty

Lucas Murray, Frontier

Dakota Ochoa, Liberty

Southeast Yosemite League

co-MVPs: Edward Turner, Foothill; Shannon Ferguson, North

Rookie of the Year: Diego Garcia, Mira Monte

First team

Aymar Cazares, Mira Monte

Cesar Valdez, Foothill

Tymer Mitchell, North

Elijah Seales, Foothill

Larry Atkerson, North

Warren Stingley, Foothill

Second team

Richard Lara, East

Matthew Reyes, Highland

Damien Wesson, South

Jaden Phillips, Foothill

Kam Francisco, Mira Monte

Antonio Hardin, East

South Yosemite League

co-MVPs: Ben Yurosek, Kadar Waller, Bakersfield Christian

Rookie of the Year: Josh Esparza, Ridgeview

First team

Elijah Carter, Independence

Tahj Wright, Ridgeview

Trevon Perry, Independence

Edward Sartin, West

Chris Garcia, Tehachapi

Lendl Henderson, BCHS

Second team

Seth Marantos, BCHS

Rohan Birch, Ridgeview

Noah Taylor, BCHS

Josh Codamon, Independence

Kathon Crawford, Independence

Jamaal Charles, Ridgeview

Riley Thomson, Tehachapi

South Sequoia League

MVP: Dylan Self, Taft

Coach of the Year: Eric Newton, Taft

Rookie of the Year: Gabriel Iruh, Shafter

First team

Adan Arrendondo, Chavez

Fernando Carranza, Chavez

Tony Counts, Kennedy

Conner McAfree, Taft

Eddie Perez, Wasco

Tim Ramirez, Shafter

Alexis Rodriguez, Kennedy

Second team

Manny Batista, Kennedy

Paul Fonseca, Arvin

Leo Fernandez, Shafter

Francisco Gonzalez, McFarland

Jesus Lopez, Chavez

Tyler Terrell, Taft

Ivan Watkins, Wasco

High Desert League

(locals only)

MVP: Jaleel Walker, Desert

All-league

Boron: Aaron Core, Bryson Job

California City: Cameron Jarmon, Kelvin Bowen, Tony Mays

Desert: Audries Bannerman, Quenty Holloway, Tyvon McBride

Kern Valley: Ryan Walker, Anthony Barton

Frazier Mountain: Isaac Clark, Arpit Patel

Rosamond: Tyler Branch, A.J. Cervantes

Girls basketball

Southwest Yosemite League

MVP: Lexus Green, Garces

Rookie of the Year: Erica Hayden, BHS

First team

Taylor Linzie, BHS

Jena Sampley, Liberty

Addisyn McMurtrey, Garces

Madison Torres, Frontier

Naomi Jennings, Stockdale

Riley Dougherty, Centennial

Second team

McKenna Hsiung, BHS

Perla Almaguer, Liberty

Myyah Goolsby, Garces

Kiara Frink, BHS

Breanna Canfield, Liberty

Elise Enriquez, Frontier

Southeast Yosemite League

MVP: Kanyah Patterson, East

Rookie of the Year: Francesca Palacios, North

First team

Navaeh Linton, Highland

Nayeli Chavolla Ayala, Highland

Sam Perez, Mira Monte

Amari Blackmon, Mira Monte

Kim Chavez, North

Haley Flud, North

Mayra Guzman, Mira Monte

Second team

Areglina Bolanos, Mira Monte

Angela Rivera, Mira Monte

Amaya Lawton, Highland

Ayleen Rodriguez, North

Serena Covarrubias, East

Jada Hurd, Foothill

South Yosemite League

MVP: Teagan Thurman, Tehachapi

Rookie of the Year: Sara Davis, Ridgeview

First team

Lanie Jackson, BCHS

Dami Sule, BCHS

Ray Vaughan, West

Tiffany Amos, Golden Valley

Jordan Francisco, Ridgeview

Asia Kirven, Independence

Second team

Ayanna Dunn, Golden Valley

Aleyah Wandick, Independence

Celeste Thomas Roberts, West

Kierra Thomas Roberts, West

Mady Cotta, Tehachapi

Irey Sandholdt, Tehachapi

Krystal Zavala, Ridgeview

South Sequoia League

MVP: Julie Hernandez

Rookie of the Year: Gloribelle Narvaez, Arvin

Coach of the Year: Johnny Samaniego, McFarland

First team

Neli Diaz, McFarland

Kathy Rodriguez, McFarland

Alyssa Perez, Shafter

Monica Birrueta, Shafter

Reagan Hamilton, Taft

Emily Flores, Arvin

Kayala Sanchez, Chavez

Jazmin Ruiz, Kennedy

Second team

Angie Gonzalez, McFarland

Felicia Chacon, Shafter

Bree Johansen, Taft

Morgan Pulido, Taft

Judy Pulido, Arvin

Mary Jo Rodriguez, Chavez

Brenda Flores, Kennedy

Juana Magana, Wasco

High Desert League

(Locals only)

co-MVPs: Hanny Hurley, Kern Valley; Jazmine Borrego, Rosamond

First-team

Maddie Hurley, Kern Valley

Ashley Marquez, Rosamond

Hannah Grimes, Rosamond

Shawnau Johnson, Frazier Mountain

Brenna Acosta, Kern Valley

Second team

Brianna Rodriguez, California City

Haley Daughrity, Boron

Leila Bivens, Desert

Sadi Hartman, Kern Valley

Maeyll Grimes, Rosamond

Boys soccer

Southwest Yosemite League

MVP: Ebubechukwu Ekpemogu, Garces

Defensive Player of the Year: Kole Quezeda, Liberty

co-Goalkeepers of the Year: Myron Gregory, Frontier; Jaime Tiscareno, Garces

First team

Bakersfield: Carson Parks

Centennial: Nicolas Medina

Frontier: Tobias Barlebo

Garces: Aldo Pantoja, Moises Cisneros, Angel Navarro

Liberty: Anthony Battan, Ronaldo Valderama

Stockdale: Ben Page, Mateo Massi

Second team

Bakersfield: German Bautista, Charles Rous

Centennial: Brady Highfill

Frontier: Nathan Guiterez

Garces: Alex Halevy, Palmer Bank, Fletcher Bank

Liberty: Alex Fernandez, Jack Kelly

Stockdale: Brycen Estrada, Adam Maher

Southeast Yosemite League

Offensive Player of the Year: Juan Ojeda, Foothill

Defensive Player of the Year: Marc Vasquez, South

Goalkeeper of the Year: Pablo Robles, Highland

First team

Foothill: Jose Medina, Andres Meza, Jorge Cruz, Everado Arce

Highland: Omar Martinez, Codey Zamora

Mira Monte: Kristabol Vizcarra, Victor Murillo

South: Alexis Rivas, Benjamin Montes, Edgar Guzman

Second team

Foothill: Angel Manzo, Erazmo Hernandez

Highland: Tony Valdez Lopez, Elijah Schwartz, Gabriel Vega

Mira Monte: Jose Sarvedra, Cesar Calderon

North: Jonathon Benitez

South: Luis Manzo, Fernando Magana, South

South Yosemite League

Offensive Player of the Year: Marco Ceja, Ridgeview

Defensive Player of the Year: Alex Garcia, Golden Valley

Goalkeeper of the Year: Luis Carrillo, Golden Valley

First team

Golden Valley: Gabriel Alvarez, Abraham Celio, Jorge Melendez

Independence: Landen Kurtz, Angel Sandoval

Ridgeview: Osvaldo Navarro, Jonah Molina, Shotaro Yamaguchi

Tehachapi: Luis Tirado, Tehachapi

West: Edgar Ojeda, Jesus Ojeda

Second team

Bakersfield Christian: Julius Salinas

Golden Valley: Miguel Camacho, Jose Campos, Sixto Cervantez

Independence: Anthony Orozco, Emiliano Rodriguez, Jalen Prioleau

Ridgeview: Angel Lopez, Kevin Cazares, Jeffery Espana

Tehachapi: Carlos Rodriguez

South Sequoia League

MVP: Jaylen Magana, Arvin

First team

Arvin: Carlos Norzagaray, Jorge Rosales, Gabriel Soto

Chavez: Edgar Garza, Carlos Maciel

Kennedy: Oscar Sanchez

McFarland: Jose Espinoza

Shafter: Brady Gil, Daniel Torres

Taft: Cristobal Huizar

Wasco: Ernesto Velaaquez, Luis Lopez, Joseph Acosta

Second team

Arvin: Jessie Pimentel, Ramiro Juarez

Chavez: Mario Guzman, Ponce Cruz

Kennedy: Luis Duenas, Adrian Carrillo

McFarland: Marcos Barajas, Cesar Moreno

Shafter: Jose Sanchez, Rosario Lopez

Taft: Jordan Miranda, Oscar Arellano

Wasco: Luis Quesada, Orlando Martinez

High Desert League

(locals only)

MVP” Fernando Ponce, Rosamond

All-league

Boron: Steve Mlinar, Kade Garrett

California City: Ivan Solorio, Jose Romeo, Jesus Rios

Desert: Jason Gumm, Christian Broussard, Sebastian Chavarria

Frazier Mountain: Lucas Flores, Otto Jensen, Tyler Deatrick

Kern Valley: James Meacham, Dalton Epps, Zach Goss

Rosamond: Treyden Atwell, Alejandro Chavez, Miguel Morfin, Daniel Rehacek, Ricardo Robles

Girls soccer

Southwest Yosemite League

Offensive Player of the Year: Taylor Lucas, Frontier

Defensive Player of the Year: Vanessa Speulveda, Liberty

Goalkeeper of the Year: Hayden Mauldin, Bakersfield

First team

Centennial: Avery Collins, Julianna Alexander

Frontier: Chloe Sizemore, Maddie Franklin

Garces: Natalina Atongionvanni, Stevie Reynolds

Liberty: Cynthia Flores, Ellie Gore, Kassadi Reece, Madison McMahon

Stockdale: Mariah Macias

Second team

Bakersfield: Xiclali Melgoza Reyes

Centennial: Gianna Valenti, Julianna Olejnik

Frontier: Maddie Toomer, Thalia Chaverria

Liberty: Madison Frey, Nicoletta Froelich, Ryen Evans

Stockdale: Haley Obenshrin, Mayi Mazo, Mia LaClair

Southeast Yosemite League

Offensive Player of the Year: Alyssa Cleveland, Highland

Defensive Player of the Year: Serena Rodriguez, East

co-Goalkeepers of the Year: Alicia Ramirez, Foothill; Viola Anderson, Highland

First team

East: Laila Baamuer, Katherine Rodriguez, Karla Esqueda

Foothill: Yunique Rosales, Camila Morcada

Highland: Kylie Lopez, Sophia Castillo

Mira Monte: Judith Rodriguez

South: Serena Cisneros, Mariela Acevedo

Second team

East: Mia Garcia, Lizbeth Espinoza, Jasmine Bowles

Foothill: Karen Herrera, Liliana Flores

Highland: Neyda Martinez, Mika Vargas, Sklyer Rodriguez

South: Alexis Sanchez, Justine Hernandez

South Yosemite League

Offensive Player of the Year: Devan Furukawa, Independence

Defensive Player of the Year: Shannon Macy, Ridgeview

Goalkeeper of the Year: Katelyn Gonzalez, Independence

First team

Bakersfield Christian: Emma Wilson

Golden Valley: Michelle Camacho, Vanessa Casas

Independence: Cielo Mazantini, Andie Gaines, Domonique Advincula

Ridgeview: Kristen Gonzalez, Mikayla Polanco

Tehachapi: Leilani Moringlane

West: Destinee Davis, Kelya Romero

Second team

Bakersfield Christian: Karlie Crabtree

Golden Valley: Jasmine Hinajosa, Arianna Garcia

Independence: Jasmine Franco, Maya Ornelas, Bianna Huerta

Ridgeview: Isabelle Trujillo, Alexa Murillo

Tehachapi: Rachel Miller

West: Kiara Aguilera, Stephany Castillo

(locals only)

MVP: Wendy Campos, Rosamond

First team

Boron: Melanie Parker

California City: Nicole Richardson

Desert: Veronica Blackburn

Frazier Mountain: Ryann Bodman, Cesiley Shankin

Kern Valley: Jordan Allen, Rachel Driskell

Rosamond: Victoria Gomez, Alyana Finch

Second team

Boron: Vanessa Perez

California City: Grace Anthony

Desert: Mia Jackson

Frazier Mountain: Kristen Graham, Kelsy Zuniga

Kern Valley: Abby Achorn, Lexi Baker

Rosamond: Irais Ponce, Alyssa Moncibais, Trinity Dion

