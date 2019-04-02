2018-19 Winter Sports All-League
All-League teams are voted on by coaches in each league and are not the same as the BVarsity All-Area teams that will be published Thursday through Sunday. There were no All-League teams submitted for local wrestling and South Sequoia League girls soccer. For errors and omissions, please email sports_staff@bakersfield.com.
Boys basketball
Southwest Yosemite League
MVP: David Whatley, BHS
Rookie of the Year: Christian Esperecueta, Centennial
First team
Isaiah Hill, Liberty
Isaiah Hughes, Garces
Jimmy Henry, BHS
Kosta Bikakis, BHS
Josh Geary, BHS
Noah West, Centennial
Second team
Lawrence Duru, Stockdale
Sam Sakowski, Garces
Sam Ackerman, BHS
Jackson Campbell, Liberty
Lucas Murray, Frontier
Dakota Ochoa, Liberty
Southeast Yosemite League
co-MVPs: Edward Turner, Foothill; Shannon Ferguson, North
Rookie of the Year: Diego Garcia, Mira Monte
First team
Aymar Cazares, Mira Monte
Cesar Valdez, Foothill
Tymer Mitchell, North
Elijah Seales, Foothill
Larry Atkerson, North
Warren Stingley, Foothill
Second team
Richard Lara, East
Matthew Reyes, Highland
Damien Wesson, South
Jaden Phillips, Foothill
Kam Francisco, Mira Monte
Antonio Hardin, East
South Yosemite League
co-MVPs: Ben Yurosek, Kadar Waller, Bakersfield Christian
Rookie of the Year: Josh Esparza, Ridgeview
First team
Elijah Carter, Independence
Tahj Wright, Ridgeview
Trevon Perry, Independence
Edward Sartin, West
Chris Garcia, Tehachapi
Lendl Henderson, BCHS
Second team
Seth Marantos, BCHS
Rohan Birch, Ridgeview
Noah Taylor, BCHS
Josh Codamon, Independence
Kathon Crawford, Independence
Jamaal Charles, Ridgeview
Riley Thomson, Tehachapi
South Sequoia League
MVP: Dylan Self, Taft
Coach of the Year: Eric Newton, Taft
Rookie of the Year: Gabriel Iruh, Shafter
First team
Adan Arrendondo, Chavez
Fernando Carranza, Chavez
Tony Counts, Kennedy
Conner McAfree, Taft
Eddie Perez, Wasco
Tim Ramirez, Shafter
Alexis Rodriguez, Kennedy
Second team
Manny Batista, Kennedy
Paul Fonseca, Arvin
Leo Fernandez, Shafter
Francisco Gonzalez, McFarland
Jesus Lopez, Chavez
Tyler Terrell, Taft
Ivan Watkins, Wasco
High Desert League
(locals only)
MVP: Jaleel Walker, Desert
All-league
Boron: Aaron Core, Bryson Job
California City: Cameron Jarmon, Kelvin Bowen, Tony Mays
Desert: Audries Bannerman, Quenty Holloway, Tyvon McBride
Kern Valley: Ryan Walker, Anthony Barton
Frazier Mountain: Isaac Clark, Arpit Patel
Rosamond: Tyler Branch, A.J. Cervantes
Girls basketball
Southwest Yosemite League
MVP: Lexus Green, Garces
Rookie of the Year: Erica Hayden, BHS
First team
Taylor Linzie, BHS
Jena Sampley, Liberty
Addisyn McMurtrey, Garces
Madison Torres, Frontier
Naomi Jennings, Stockdale
Riley Dougherty, Centennial
Second team
McKenna Hsiung, BHS
Perla Almaguer, Liberty
Myyah Goolsby, Garces
Kiara Frink, BHS
Breanna Canfield, Liberty
Elise Enriquez, Frontier
Southeast Yosemite League
MVP: Kanyah Patterson, East
Rookie of the Year: Francesca Palacios, North
First team
Navaeh Linton, Highland
Nayeli Chavolla Ayala, Highland
Sam Perez, Mira Monte
Amari Blackmon, Mira Monte
Kim Chavez, North
Haley Flud, North
Mayra Guzman, Mira Monte
Second team
Areglina Bolanos, Mira Monte
Angela Rivera, Mira Monte
Amaya Lawton, Highland
Ayleen Rodriguez, North
Serena Covarrubias, East
Jada Hurd, Foothill
South Yosemite League
MVP: Teagan Thurman, Tehachapi
Rookie of the Year: Sara Davis, Ridgeview
First team
Lanie Jackson, BCHS
Dami Sule, BCHS
Ray Vaughan, West
Tiffany Amos, Golden Valley
Jordan Francisco, Ridgeview
Asia Kirven, Independence
Second team
Ayanna Dunn, Golden Valley
Aleyah Wandick, Independence
Celeste Thomas Roberts, West
Kierra Thomas Roberts, West
Mady Cotta, Tehachapi
Irey Sandholdt, Tehachapi
Krystal Zavala, Ridgeview
South Sequoia League
MVP: Julie Hernandez
Rookie of the Year: Gloribelle Narvaez, Arvin
Coach of the Year: Johnny Samaniego, McFarland
First team
Neli Diaz, McFarland
Kathy Rodriguez, McFarland
Alyssa Perez, Shafter
Monica Birrueta, Shafter
Reagan Hamilton, Taft
Emily Flores, Arvin
Kayala Sanchez, Chavez
Jazmin Ruiz, Kennedy
Second team
Angie Gonzalez, McFarland
Felicia Chacon, Shafter
Bree Johansen, Taft
Morgan Pulido, Taft
Judy Pulido, Arvin
Mary Jo Rodriguez, Chavez
Brenda Flores, Kennedy
Juana Magana, Wasco
High Desert League
(Locals only)
co-MVPs: Hanny Hurley, Kern Valley; Jazmine Borrego, Rosamond
First-team
Maddie Hurley, Kern Valley
Ashley Marquez, Rosamond
Hannah Grimes, Rosamond
Shawnau Johnson, Frazier Mountain
Brenna Acosta, Kern Valley
Second team
Brianna Rodriguez, California City
Haley Daughrity, Boron
Leila Bivens, Desert
Sadi Hartman, Kern Valley
Maeyll Grimes, Rosamond
Boys soccer
Southwest Yosemite League
MVP: Ebubechukwu Ekpemogu, Garces
Defensive Player of the Year: Kole Quezeda, Liberty
co-Goalkeepers of the Year: Myron Gregory, Frontier; Jaime Tiscareno, Garces
First team
Bakersfield: Carson Parks
Centennial: Nicolas Medina
Frontier: Tobias Barlebo
Garces: Aldo Pantoja, Moises Cisneros, Angel Navarro
Liberty: Anthony Battan, Ronaldo Valderama
Stockdale: Ben Page, Mateo Massi
Second team
Bakersfield: German Bautista, Charles Rous
Centennial: Brady Highfill
Frontier: Nathan Guiterez
Garces: Alex Halevy, Palmer Bank, Fletcher Bank
Liberty: Alex Fernandez, Jack Kelly
Stockdale: Brycen Estrada, Adam Maher
Southeast Yosemite League
Offensive Player of the Year: Juan Ojeda, Foothill
Defensive Player of the Year: Marc Vasquez, South
Goalkeeper of the Year: Pablo Robles, Highland
First team
Foothill: Jose Medina, Andres Meza, Jorge Cruz, Everado Arce
Highland: Omar Martinez, Codey Zamora
Mira Monte: Kristabol Vizcarra, Victor Murillo
South: Alexis Rivas, Benjamin Montes, Edgar Guzman
Second team
Foothill: Angel Manzo, Erazmo Hernandez
Highland: Tony Valdez Lopez, Elijah Schwartz, Gabriel Vega
Mira Monte: Jose Sarvedra, Cesar Calderon
North: Jonathon Benitez
South: Luis Manzo, Fernando Magana, South
South Yosemite League
Offensive Player of the Year: Marco Ceja, Ridgeview
Defensive Player of the Year: Alex Garcia, Golden Valley
Goalkeeper of the Year: Luis Carrillo, Golden Valley
First team
Golden Valley: Gabriel Alvarez, Abraham Celio, Jorge Melendez
Independence: Landen Kurtz, Angel Sandoval
Ridgeview: Osvaldo Navarro, Jonah Molina, Shotaro Yamaguchi
Tehachapi: Luis Tirado, Tehachapi
West: Edgar Ojeda, Jesus Ojeda
Second team
Bakersfield Christian: Julius Salinas
Golden Valley: Miguel Camacho, Jose Campos, Sixto Cervantez
Independence: Anthony Orozco, Emiliano Rodriguez, Jalen Prioleau
Ridgeview: Angel Lopez, Kevin Cazares, Jeffery Espana
Tehachapi: Carlos Rodriguez
South Sequoia League
MVP: Jaylen Magana, Arvin
First team
Arvin: Carlos Norzagaray, Jorge Rosales, Gabriel Soto
Chavez: Edgar Garza, Carlos Maciel
Kennedy: Oscar Sanchez
McFarland: Jose Espinoza
Shafter: Brady Gil, Daniel Torres
Taft: Cristobal Huizar
Wasco: Ernesto Velaaquez, Luis Lopez, Joseph Acosta
Second team
Arvin: Jessie Pimentel, Ramiro Juarez
Chavez: Mario Guzman, Ponce Cruz
Kennedy: Luis Duenas, Adrian Carrillo
McFarland: Marcos Barajas, Cesar Moreno
Shafter: Jose Sanchez, Rosario Lopez
Taft: Jordan Miranda, Oscar Arellano
Wasco: Luis Quesada, Orlando Martinez
High Desert League
(locals only)
MVP” Fernando Ponce, Rosamond
All-league
Boron: Steve Mlinar, Kade Garrett
California City: Ivan Solorio, Jose Romeo, Jesus Rios
Desert: Jason Gumm, Christian Broussard, Sebastian Chavarria
Frazier Mountain: Lucas Flores, Otto Jensen, Tyler Deatrick
Kern Valley: James Meacham, Dalton Epps, Zach Goss
Rosamond: Treyden Atwell, Alejandro Chavez, Miguel Morfin, Daniel Rehacek, Ricardo Robles
Girls soccer
Southwest Yosemite League
Offensive Player of the Year: Taylor Lucas, Frontier
Defensive Player of the Year: Vanessa Speulveda, Liberty
Goalkeeper of the Year: Hayden Mauldin, Bakersfield
First team
Centennial: Avery Collins, Julianna Alexander
Frontier: Chloe Sizemore, Maddie Franklin
Garces: Natalina Atongionvanni, Stevie Reynolds
Liberty: Cynthia Flores, Ellie Gore, Kassadi Reece, Madison McMahon
Stockdale: Mariah Macias
Second team
Bakersfield: Xiclali Melgoza Reyes
Centennial: Gianna Valenti, Julianna Olejnik
Frontier: Maddie Toomer, Thalia Chaverria
Liberty: Madison Frey, Nicoletta Froelich, Ryen Evans
Stockdale: Haley Obenshrin, Mayi Mazo, Mia LaClair
Southeast Yosemite League
Offensive Player of the Year: Alyssa Cleveland, Highland
Defensive Player of the Year: Serena Rodriguez, East
co-Goalkeepers of the Year: Alicia Ramirez, Foothill; Viola Anderson, Highland
First team
East: Laila Baamuer, Katherine Rodriguez, Karla Esqueda
Foothill: Yunique Rosales, Camila Morcada
Highland: Kylie Lopez, Sophia Castillo
Mira Monte: Judith Rodriguez
South: Serena Cisneros, Mariela Acevedo
Second team
East: Mia Garcia, Lizbeth Espinoza, Jasmine Bowles
Foothill: Karen Herrera, Liliana Flores
Highland: Neyda Martinez, Mika Vargas, Sklyer Rodriguez
South: Alexis Sanchez, Justine Hernandez
South Yosemite League
Offensive Player of the Year: Devan Furukawa, Independence
Defensive Player of the Year: Shannon Macy, Ridgeview
Goalkeeper of the Year: Katelyn Gonzalez, Independence
First team
Bakersfield Christian: Emma Wilson
Golden Valley: Michelle Camacho, Vanessa Casas
Independence: Cielo Mazantini, Andie Gaines, Domonique Advincula
Ridgeview: Kristen Gonzalez, Mikayla Polanco
Tehachapi: Leilani Moringlane
West: Destinee Davis, Kelya Romero
Second team
Bakersfield Christian: Karlie Crabtree
Golden Valley: Jasmine Hinajosa, Arianna Garcia
Independence: Jasmine Franco, Maya Ornelas, Bianna Huerta
Ridgeview: Isabelle Trujillo, Alexa Murillo
Tehachapi: Rachel Miller
West: Kiara Aguilera, Stephany Castillo
(locals only)
MVP: Wendy Campos, Rosamond
First team
Boron: Melanie Parker
California City: Nicole Richardson
Desert: Veronica Blackburn
Frazier Mountain: Ryann Bodman, Cesiley Shankin
Kern Valley: Jordan Allen, Rachel Driskell
Rosamond: Victoria Gomez, Alyana Finch
Second team
Boron: Vanessa Perez
California City: Grace Anthony
Desert: Mia Jackson
Frazier Mountain: Kristen Graham, Kelsy Zuniga
Kern Valley: Abby Achorn, Lexi Baker
Rosamond: Irais Ponce, Alyssa Moncibais, Trinity Dion
