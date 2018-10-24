Nineteen Kern County teams qualified for the 2018 Central Section volleyball tournaments, while 18 will take the court Thursday in the postseason’s opening round.
Seven will host matches. In Division I, No. 6 Bakersfield High will play No. 11 Clovis North and No. 4 Garces will face No. 13 San Luis Obispo-Mission Prep; In D-II, No. 3 Bakersfield Christian will host No. 14 Atascadero; D-IV will see No. 1 Mira Monte play host to No. 16 Orange Cove; and in D-V, No. 2 Frazier Mountain will face No. 15 Trona, No. 5 California City will take on No. 12 Baker and No. 7 Delano will host No. 10 Rosamond.
Division-I Liberty, seeded No. 3, is the lone local program to receive a first round bye.
Mira Monte took home its first league title in the 10-year history of the program and has the highest seed of any local program. The Lions went 10-0 in the Southeast Yosemite League and head into the playoffs with a 29-4-1 overall record.
All first round matches are tentatively scheduled for 7 p.m.
The section finals will once again be a one-day, one-site affair at College of Sequoias in Visalia on Saturday, Nov. 3.
