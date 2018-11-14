Twenty local student-athletes athletes signed National Letters of Intent to Division I college programs on Wednesday.
Here’s a list and short description for each:
Lauren Eknoian, Centennial volleyball, Cal State Northridge — She will play sand volleyball for the Matadors after a standout career at Centennial. Eknoian, an outside hitter, led the Golden Hawks this season in kills (236) and digs (163).
Baylee Garrett, Centennial softball, Cal State Bakersfield — Versatile player who took the field at shortstop and outfield last year. Missed her sophomore season because of foot surgery, but came back last year to boost her career batting average to .340.
Elise Ferreira, Liberty volleyball, Oregon — A sensational all-around player for the Patriots, Ferreira averaged a triple-double — 12.8 kills, 19 assists and 11.5 digs — in 10 league matches this season. She was a four-time SWYL champion and held a 38-2 career record in league.
Isaiah Hill, Liberty boys basketball, Tulsa — The top player in Bakersfield entering the 2018-19 season. The point guard averaged 22.8 points, 8 rebounds and 6 assists per game last year for a Liberty team that went 23-5.
Talia Nielsen, Liberty softball, Cal State Bakersfield — She was the Patriots ace last season, finishing the year with an 11-6 record and a 1.33 ERA. Nielsen struck out 159 batters in 99 ⅔ innings of work, while walking just 14.
Gillian Galicia, Liberty golf, Cal State Bakersfield — She didn’t start playing golf until the summer before her freshman year of high school. Either way, she turned herself into one of the area’s top players and finished her high school career with six tournament championships.
Perri Starkey, Garces volleyball, UC Davis — The heart and soul of the Rams, Starkey teamed up with fellow outside hitter Lailah Green to lead Garces to the SoCal Regional D-II semifinals this fall. Led the Rams with 561 kills, 64 aces and was second with 403 digs.
Lailah Green, Garces volleyball, Campbell (N.C.) — Formed a killer outside-hitter combination with Starkey as the Rams went on a deep playoff run. Green finished second on the Rams in kills (512) and first in digs (523).
Maverick Pavletich, Garces boys golf, Pacific — This standout burst onto the high school scene two years ago with a Central Section South Area boys championship. Last year Pavletich averaged a 73.43 score per round, which was second-best in Kern County. He fired a 76 at the Central Section individual championships.
Kobe Silva, Frontier baseball, Cal State Bakersfield — Slick shortstop also brings pop to the plate. Last year Silva finished tied for the team lead with five home runs, and led the Titans with a .429 batting average and 24 RBI.
Cole Reyes, Frontier wrestling, Cal Poly — Last year’s Southwest Yosemite League champion at 120 pounds finished second at Masters before a 5-2 record at state placed him fifth overall. It was Reyes’ second consecutive state medal.
Max Aguirre, Frontier wrestling, Cal Poly — Last year saw Aguirre finish fourth at state in the 160-pound weight class, after he beat Oscar Diaz of Selma.
Trent Tracy, Frontier wrestling, Cal Poly — No need for introduction here, after Tracy won the state title last year at 170 pounds. He’s come a long way — after starting his freshman year wrestling at 126, he will wrestle this season at Cal Poly at 182.
Austin Puskaric, Frontier baseball, Cal State Bakersfield — A 6-foot-5 right-handed power pitcher with a good breaking ball and a fastball that reaches the upper-80s, Puskaric will stay home with the Roadrunners. Went 2-2 last year with a 4.73 ERA for the Titans.
Andie Gaines, Independence girls soccer, Cal State Bakersfield — A 5-foot-8, hard-working wing midfielder for the Falcons, Gaines will also remain in Bakersfield and take the field for CSUB. Gaines’ goal and subsequent game-winning shootout goal last year against Immaculate Heart helped propel the Falcons on their 19-game win streak.
Sabrina Weinman, South girls soccer, San Jose State — She was the co-Offensive Player of the Year in the Southeast Yosemite League last year. Weinman led the Rebels with 20 goals and added six assists. She also had hat tricks against Delano and Mira Monte.
Izabella Nuncio, Taft girls soccer, Fresno State — Nuncio’s 26 goals last season granted her MVP of the South Sequoia League. Also a member of the Bakersfield South Valley Thunder club team.
Kade Sheedy, Stockdale baseball, Cal Poly — A strong, powerful first baseman, Sheedy hit .342 last year with two home runs, five doubles and 15 RBI. Helped guide the Mustangs to a Central Section Division I championship.
Izzy Nieblas, Stockdale softball, Maine — A clutch player for the Mustangs, Nieblas hit .394 last season, with four home runs and 35 RBI, which tied for second on the team. She’s solid offensively and defensively, for a team that went 29-2, 15-0 in the Southwest Yosemite League and advanced to the Central Section Division I semifinals.
Brandon Park, Stockdale boys tennis, Gonzaga — Tendonitis in his right knee kept Park out of the postseason last year. Even so, he went 9-0 as the Mustangs’ No. 1-ranked player, and arguably the city’s finest. Won an SWYL title two years ago and reached the Central Section championship.
