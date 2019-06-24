All-League teams are voted on by coaches in each league and are not the same as the BVarsity All-Area teams that will be published Wednesday through Sunday in The Californian. The following lists were provided by respective athletic directors and coaches. For errors and omissions, please email sports_staff@bakersfield.com.
Baseball
Southwest Yosemite League
MVP: Jarrett Brannen, Bakersfield
Pitching MVP: Austin Puskaric, Frontier
Rookie of the Year: Cutter Coffey, Liberty
First team
Pitcher: Kris Anglin, Frontier; Nick Oscarson, Liberty
Catcher: Wade Froeloch, Liberty
Infield: Kaleb Dickey, Liberty; Kobe Silva, Frontier; Elijah Pascual, Frontier; Noah James, Bakersfield
Outfield: Jake Baker, Bakersfield; Jacob Tobias, Liberty; David Villegas, Centennial
Utility: Kade Sheedy, Stockdale
Second team
Pitcher: Brady Salyards, Stockdale; Brock Barron, Liberty
Catcher: Owen Nagel, Stockdale
Infield: Andrew Yoder, Liberty; Tristin Tatum, Frontier; Jack Kaiser, Stockdale; Garrett Pavletich, Liberty
Outfield: Brock Calvillo, Frontier; Spencer Jenkins, Centennial; Carson King, Stockdale
Utility: Izzy Halton, Garces
South Yosemite League
Player of the Year: Riley Moran, Ridgeview
Pitcher of the Year: Milo Villalobos, Bakersfield Christian
Rookie of the Year: Evan Cloyd, Bakersfield Christian
First team
Pitcher: Nick Perryman, Independence; Kyle Langston, Bakersfield Christian
Catcher: Miguel Castillo, Ridgeview
Infield: Jose Ruiz, Ridgeview; Jordan Lopez, Independence; Riley Thompson, Tehachapi; Noah Granillo, Bakersfield Christian
Outfield: Joseph Alatorrre, Ridgeview; Eli Fisher, Tehachapi; Daniel Paul, Bakersfield Christian
Utility: Anthony Cuellar, Golden Valley
Second team
Pitcher: Jake Tye, Tehachapi; Jacob Gutierrez, Ridgeview
Infield: Michael Manes, Tehachapi; Sully Avalos, Golden Valley; Nick Flowers, Bakersfield Christian; Ralph Gonzales, Golden Valley
Outfield: Tyler Torigiani, Bakersfield Christian; Joey Avendano, Golden Valley; Daniel Boesler, Tehachapi
Utility: Luis Arroyo, West
Southeast Yosemite League
MVP: Isiah Fajardo, Highland
Pitching MVP: Cesar Delgado, Foothill
Rookie of the Year: A.J. Cleveland, Highland
First team
Pitcher: Jardo Lucas, North; Carlos Lopez, East
Catcher: Andrew Fajardo, Highland
Infield: Joel Mooney, North; Nick Salas, Highland; Gabriel Husein, East; Xabi Iparraguirre, Highland
Outfield: Matthew Miranda, Highland; Jacob Mooney, North; Griffen Scarry, Highland
Utility: Luis Gutierrez, East
Second team
Rookie of the Year: Mark Kolbert, North
Pitcher: Jonathan Rodriguez, Mira Monte; Mathew Rodriguez, Highland
Catcher: Brenden Lynch, North
Infield: Jorge Rodriguez, South; Manuel Chavez, Highland; John Alderete, Mira Monte; Drew Cornelison, North
Outfield: Robert Gutierrez, East; Joey Vidal, Highland; Josh Witcher, Foothill
Utility: Kyle Bryan, North
South Sequoia League
MVP: Caleb Dobbs, Wasco
Rookie of the Year: Elias Salinas, Wasco
First team
Pitcher: Tim Ruiz, Chavez; Jackson VanRoekel, Taft
Catcher: Logun Clark, Taft
Infield: Frankie Hinajosa, Wasco; Gilbert Acevedo, Wasco; Reese Hammons, Taft; Skyler Self, Taft; Christian Delacruz, Arvin
Outfield: Arturo Romero, Wasco; Joel Rocha, Wasco; Luis Rojas, Arvin; Jackson Berry, Taft
Utility: Corbin Yaws
Second team
Pitcher: Luis Perez, Kennedy; Angel Garza, Arvin
Catcher: Elias Gutierrez, Kennedy
Infield: Ever Murguia, Kennedy; Juan Casas, Chavez; Diego Perez, Arvin
Outfield: Yocanni Sandoval, Kennedy; Wesley Graves, Arvin
Utility: Frankie Ruiz, Kennedy
Softball
Southwest Yosemite League
MVP: Sydney Hornbuckle, Stockdale
Rookie of the Year: Presley Hosick, Liberty
First team
Pitcher: Talia Nielsen, Liberty; Kelcie Adams, Frontier
Catcher: Kelcie Adams, Frontier
Infield: Izzy Nieblas, Stockdale; Jasmine Gorman, Garces; Jordan Head, Frontier; Shelbie Valencia, Liberty; Mia Alejandro, Centennial
Outfield: Taylor Hardin, Stockdale; Kylee Unruh, Frontier
Utility: Lauryn Serda, Liberty; Hailey Adams, Frontier; Ellie Waguespack, Garces
Second team
Bakersfield: Morgan Wilke
Centennial: Paris Williamson, Bethany Cobian, Baylee Garrett, Ali Smith
Frontier: Kylie Havens
Garces: Carlie Cheek, Shelby Buchanan
Liberty: Nicole Enriquez, Alyssa Miller
Stockdale: Katelyn Hornbuckle, Jayden Beam, Kim Mireles, Faith Hall
South Sequoia League
MVP: Nataly Espinoza, Shafter
First team
Chavez: Arianna Silva
Kennedy: Andrea Jeronimo
McFarland: Neli Diaz, Kathy Rodriguez
Shafter: Jazmin Torres, Alicia Pompa, Katrina Trejo, Maria Carias
Taft: Reagan Montgomery, Raygan Wescott, Kyliegh Phillips, Tayler Portenga
Wasco: Liliana Castillo, Jocelyne Juarez
Second team
Kennedy: Adriana Rodriguez, Samantha Rodriguez
McFarland: Natalie Cantu, Cristal Hernandez
Shafter: Nicole Chavez, Anissa Bernal
Taft: Bree Johansen, Sierra Kozloski
Wasco: Alynna Gonzalez
South Yosemite League
Co-MVPs: Alani Amaya, Independence; Kadyn Smith, Bakersfield Christian
Co-Rookies of the Year: Amanda Lazaro, BCHS; Alyna Ruiz, Ridgeview
First team
Pitcher: Meghan Daffern, Tehachapi; Bailey Damian, Tehachapi
Catcher: Cindy Sanchez, Independence
Infield: Rylee Price, Independence; Te’La Beard, Ridgeview; Brooklyn Reed, BCHS; Elise Ontiveros, Independence
Outfield: Erylin Campos, Independence; Tiffany Martinez, Ridgeview; Britney Sanchez, Independence
Second team
Bakersfield Christian: Alexis Russell, Jazlyn Lugo,
Golden Valley: Anne Procell, Destiny Cuellar
Independence: Anika Romo, Gabby Ramirez, Serenity Ovando
Ridgeview: Trinity Ybarra, Marissa Perez, Seidy Moruo, Audrey Esparza
Tehachapi: Kristen Burgeis, Kennedy Caudle
West: Kaitlyn Woods
Southeast Yosemite League
MVP: Marissa Campos, Highland
Rookie of the Year: Briana Solis, Highland
First team
Pitcher: Jerri Skiles, North; Esmeralda Banuelos, South
Catcher: Chloe Garcia, Highland
Infield: Marisa Garcia, South; Stephanie Sparling, North; Abigail Anderson, Highland; Melissa Rios, South
Outfield: Connie Ramirez, Foothill; Nayeli Chavolla, Highland; Hailey Flud, North
Utility: Emily Lake, North; Brianna Acosta, Highland
Second team
East: Brooklynn Jerdin, Omari Cheese, Lucianna Alderete, Cecilia Alaniz, Mariah Chavrria
Foothill: Jasmine Westberry, Alexia Castro
Highland: Mikayla Nunlist, Maryah Montoya
Mira Monte: Eliza Najara, Lyzette Saldana
North: Lyzeeth Navarro, Rylee Fischer
South: Nivea Rader
Boys Track and field
Southwest Yosemite League
Track MVP: Ramon Henderson, Liberty
Field MVP: Daniel Viveros, Liberty
First team
Luis Javier Torres, Stockdale; Jadin Turner, Frontier; Ethan Jones, Liberty; Isaac Davis, Liberty; Isaiah Bell, Garces
Second team
Sky Blue Gonzales, Liberty; Luis-Ramon Torres, Stockdale; Mark Pandol, Garces; Brayden Christensen, Liberty; Liam Bradex, Frontier
Southeast Yosemite League
Track MVP: Kenneth Rugnao, South
Field MVP: Julian Cueto, East
First team
Tyler Hill, Foothill; Jacob Yagers, Highland; Jonathan James, Mira Monte; Kevin Green, North; Joshua Henry, Highland
Second team
Francis Johnson, Foothill; Mario Gutierrez, Highland; Jeziah Toro, North; Yiannia Vlahkis, Mira Monte; Demetris Acevedo, South
Girls Track and Field
Southwest Yosemite League
Track MVP: Reese Renz, Liberty
Field MVP: Faith Bender, Liberty
First team
Mia Bolton, Bakersfield; Kynnedi McCall, Bakersfield; Rebecca Vanderpoel, Liberty; Brooklyn Ford, Bakersfield; Alexa Schacher, Liberty
Second team
Nickie Sanchez, Liberty; Ellen Palmgren, Liberty; Brieon Randle, Bakersfield; Bella Rigby, Liberty; Samiyah Walker, Bakersfield
Southeast Yosemite League
Track MVP: Syrena Hamilton, East
Field MVP: Jessianne Solis, Highland
First team
Neshara Smith, East; Haley Ulloa, Highland; Julie Johnson, Highland; Jacqueline Vera, Mira Monte; Serena Cisneros, South
Second team
Karen Martinez, Mira Monte; Shanice Rodriguez, East; Mayra Gomez, Highland; Emily Carcamo, Foothill; Diamonique Dawson, South
Boys golf
Southwest Yosemite League
Dakota Ochoa, Liberty; Maverick Pavletich, Garces; David Chhuon Chan, Stockdale; Adam Duncan, Liberty; Hayden Hughes, Liberty; Karl Chawengchawali, Garces; Giancarlo Sacco, Garces; Drew Jordan, Frontier; Ryan Paulson, Stockdale; Dylan Briscoe, Garces
South Sequoia League
Golfer of the Year: Spencer Cole, Taft
First team
Dawson Lopez, Taft; Aaron Millwee, Shafter; Anthony Sanchez, Chavez; Daniel Denogean, Shafter
Second team
Caleb Wilson, Shafter; Magnum Greenfield, Wasco; Al Alhassan, Chavez; Amandeep Singh, Kennedy; Julian Johnson, Taft
