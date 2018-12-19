A strong turnout was on hand Wednesday to support Keonte Glinton, as he signed a National Letter of Intent with the University of Wyoming.
Following his official signing at the Bakersfield Christian gymnasium, Glinton posed for photos with friends, family, coaches, teammates and administrators for over 20 minutes.
Glinton transferred to Bakersfield Christian from Ridgeview High School during his sophomore year of high school. He was a class act at BCHS and a quality football player the whole way through — putting his teammates first and showing a dedication to the game on the practice field, in the weight room and in the locker room.
The reception on Wednesday were a reflection of that.
“So selfless,” said teammate Myran Randle. “Puts himself last, the team above that. He stays late after practice, to workouts, to the meeting room. First one to practice. He’s that kind of teammate. A great teammate.”
Head coach Darren Carr said Glinton listens to instruction, something that likely contributed to the defensive back/wide receiver standing front and center on Wednesday donning a Wyoming Cowboys pullover.
“Coachable,” Carr said with a smile and head nod.
Glinton was also a football standout the past two years at BCHS.
This past season he had a team high 35 receptions for 729 yards. His five touchdown catches tied for second on the Eagles.
At defensive back — which he’ll play on the college level — Glinton made 40 tackles and recorded an interception.
The 6-foot, 175 pounder received offers from Wyoming, Oregon State, BYU, Montana State, Eastern Washington and Portland State. He took official visits to Wyoming, Oregon State and Eastern Washington.
Glinton selected Wyoming because he enjoyed football program and the area's scenic nature.
When reminded it was anything but warm during the winter months in Laramie — Wednesday’s high was 32 degrees with a low of 18 and a high wind warning in place — Glinton said he wasn’t bothered by a cold climate.
“I got a coat or two,” he quipped. “I’ll be alright.”
Glinton took his official visit to the university last month and it snowed during the game. Glinton said his hotel was right next to the football field, and the stadium looked majestic that evening. It was at that point Glinton decided Wyoming was the right place for him.
“It felt like it was home,” he said.
Glinton said the Cowboys will play him at at safety and move him around the field. He added he'll have opportunities to play man-to-man coverage against slot receivers.
During Wednesday's signing ceremony, Glinton made it a point to thank the BCHS fan base and Eagles coaches. He also gave an emotional salute to his mother, Myesha, who was by his side throughout the day.
“I’m just excited and thankful. Blessed to have an amazing young man that he is,” Myesha said. “He made his decision to Wyoming, and we’re comfortable with that.”
