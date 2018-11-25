Kennedy, the Central Section Division V football champions, are heading on the road in the CIF State Southern California regional playoffs.
The Thunderbirds (13-1) will play at Los Angeles-Garfield (12-1) in the SoCal D-4A game on Saturday at 6 p.m.
The Bulldogs lost to Harbor City-Narbonne 55-7 in the CIF L.A. City Section Open Division championships at El Camino College on Friday.
Garfield runs a balanced attack with sophomore Jonathan Bautista throwing for 1,310 yards while junior Peter Jason Garcia leads the Bulldogs with 1,627 rushing yards and 19 touchdowns.
"I think it's a great matchup for us," Kennedy coach Mario Millan said. "We are similar types of school. I am excited. It's great. It's a nice distance to East L.A. and it's exciting for our kids to play again."
Kennedy beat Shafter 30-28 in the D-V section finals as Tyreak Walker ran for 203 yards and two touchdowns and Yocanni Sandoval had 141 rushing yards and two touchdowns.
Winners of three section titles in the last five seasons, Kennedy is playing in a SoCal regional playoff game for the second time.
The Thunderbirds won the section D-VI title in 2014 and 2015 and lost on the road at San Juan Capistrano-Saddleback Valley Christian 59-45 in 2015.
