At the end of a career night, Justin McCall felt like Taze Moore had gotten the best of him.
McCall, a former star at Ridgeview High School, had plenty to celebrate after the best weekend of his college basketball career. A night after putting up a then-career-high 20 points in a 90-84 loss to Cal State Fullerton, the senior forward was even better in a Saturday rematch, recording 26 points to help lead Cal State Bakersfield to an 83-73 win and a weekend split.
Having dubbed themselves "The Bounce Brothers," McCall and Moore, by far the most ferocious dunkers on the CSUB team, have been going head-to-head in post-practice dunk contests for years. Always looking for ways to one-up each other on game day, McCall seemed primed to get the best of his friend early Saturday.
The highlight of a 14-point first half came on a two-on-one fastbreak, where point guard Czar Perry raced in front of the Titan defense and lobbed a pass to McCall, who reached back with his right hand and threw down an alley-oop slam.
But by McCall's own admission, Moore got his number by night's end. Forced to play it safe on a few possessions throughout the night, McCall says Moore eventually won Saturday's battle after he was able to power home an uncontested windmill dunk off a steal in the game's final moments.
"He got me tonight," McCall said after the game. "I wanted a windmill (earlier) but I didn't know if there was somebody behind me and we were turning the ball over a lot and I couldn't take that risk."
Taking second in the informal dunk competition would be the lone blemish on McCall's record this weekend.
Two weeks after Moore earned Big West Player of the Week honors, his fellow bounce brother earned the same recognition. McCall was officially named the conference's Player of the Week on Monday.
It was a well-deserved honor for McCall, who had by far the most productive scoring stretch of his career. Prior to Friday, he'd never scored more than 14 points in a college game.
After Saturday's win, McCall didn't have much of an explanation as to why his scoring output had risen so much.
"I've just been playing basketball, basically," he said. "There's a lot of shots that I wouldn't have gotten without my teammates passing me the ball or setting screens for me. But I'm just playing basketball, I guess. I don't know."
CSUB coach Rod Barnes attributes McCall's success to him fully buying into his role, as the Roadrunners have tried to maximize his athleticism and ability to finish at the rim.
"He's hard to guard going to the basket," Barnes said. "And we've convinced him and he's accepted the point that he's a guy who can finish. He's playing within himself and he's playing within the framework of what we're doing and that's why he's having success."
Relying on slashing athletes to make plays at the basket paid off big time for the Roadrunners Saturday, as they finished with 60 points in the paint. This was despite primary centers Shawn Stith and Ronne Readus each being held scoreless.
A continuation of McCall's hot streak would serve the Roadrunners well this weekend, as they travel for a two-game series against Big West leader UC Irvine. In the conference standings, the Anteaters (5-1) are currently two games ahead of CSUB in the loss column.
After years of inconsistency and trying to find a steady role in the offense, things finally appear to be clicking for McCall, which is excellent news for his most fearsome practice competitor.
"I'm glad he had his night," Moore said Saturday. "Him being a senior, I feel like it was time for McCall to play and be free, not care so much and just be him."