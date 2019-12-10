Liberty alum Jordan Love is ready for his next chapter.
Love, a junior quarterback at Utah State, announced via Twitter on Tuesday that he would skip his senior season and declare for the NFL Draft. Despite a rocky season, Love is expected to be a high pick in the 2020 draft.
"Playing for the Aggies has been a dream come true, and with that being said, I am ready to chase after my next dream," he wrote on social media. "After much prayer, consideration and discussion with my family, I have decided to forgo my senior year at Utah State and enter the 2020 NFL Draft. I knew from the first time I put on a helmet and shoulder pads that I wanted to play in the NFL and am excited to begin that journey now."
Love won't end his college career just yet as he plans to play with the Aggies face Kent State in the Frisco Bowl in Frisco, Texas on Dec. 20. He's thrown for 3,085 yards with 17 touchdowns and 16 interceptions this season.
