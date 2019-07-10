They’re back.
After announcing last month the intention to move to southern Orange County to play for Santa Margarita High School, Issac and Ian Jernagin have re-enrolled at Bakersfield High and will play for the Drillers this season.
The brothers, Isaac a senior and Ian a sophomore, practiced this summer with the new school in the famed Trinity League, but the finances of moving didn’t add up to the family, father Dejon stated.
“They went to practice down there, but financially it didn’t work out,” Dejon Jernagin said. “South Orange County, it’s tough. My wife got a job, but it just didn’t work financially.”
So Dejon met with first-year BHS head coach Michael Stewart this week and the two decided it was right for the family to stay in Bakersfield.
“The big thing is we always talk about kids being kids and adults being adults. It was good to talk to Dejon,” Stewart said. “We are moving on. I am a big believer that time heals a lot, even though this really didn’t need a lot of healing. But this was the best thing for the kids. This worked out for their family and now here, we are all at peace. They are back with the Drillers and we are going to have some fun.”
Isaac was a two-way standout for BHS the past two seasons and made a verbal commitment to Nevada this week after being recruited heavily from the likes of USC, Hawaii, Colorado and Arizona State. He rushed for 521 yards and seven touchdowns, and caught two more touchdowns on offense in 2018. He also returned a kickoff for a touchdown. On defense, Isaac had 30 tackles and two interceptions, returning one back for a score.
“I feel like the amount productivity I could have at Nevada. Knowing that I have a chance to play as a freshman, it’s big for me.”
Isaac was also named the wide receiver MVP at Nike's Northern California camp and became just the second Kern County player, after former Liberty linebacker Krys Barnes, to be invited to the The Opening, a summer combine for elite football players in the United States in Texas earlier this month.
Ian played the regular season on the junior varsity team for BHS in 2018, but was called up for the playoffs and already has scholarship offers from Nevada and Arizona.
BHS opens the regular season on the road on Aug. 23 at Calabasas, which is ranked No. 6 in the state by CalPreps.com's preseason computer rankings.
Isaac stated that he always wanted to stay at BHS, but was willing to relocate for the family.
“I didn’t really want to leave in the first place,” Isaac stated. “At first, it was a better opportunity for my family, but it didn’t work out. It doesn’t matter now. I’ve always been a Driller.”
The addition of the two on both sides of the ball helps the Drillers immensely in the Southwest Yosemite League and in the Central Section Division I playoffs.
With Ricky Easterwood, Jr. taking over at quarterback and running back Wesley Wilson returning along with Elijah Lee and transfer D.J. Adams (from Centennial), the Drillers' offense under Stewart and new offensive coordinator Cody Kekipi becomes one of the most intriguing in the section.
“It adds some more dynamics to it. The great thing is that they have been through all of this,” Stewart said. “They have a great start. It’s not like we are getting two dynamic players that have never been through the program. They’ve been here before.”
But in the grand scheme of things, football matters, but it was about the right fit for the brothers and where they wanted to be.
“It makes me feel relieved that all of these situations are over and I can focus and get ready for the season,” Isaac said. “It was hard to leave all of my friends. Everybody was happy and welcoming back. No one had hard feelings. We are all brothers and ready to do what we do once again.”
