Unbeknownst to Daniel Viveros and Naomi Jennings, the two were about to make history while eating alongside family and friends on Monday.
At the 63rd annual Jim Tyack Awards at Hodel’s, Viveros, a senior from Liberty, won the boys award. He joins his sister, Alicia, to become the first siblings to each take home top honors.
Alicia won the award as a senior at Liberty in 2017 and just completed her sophomore year on the Mississippi State track and field team.
Jennings and her father, Otis, are the first father-daughter tandem to win the award.
Otis won the award in 1981 at Bakersfield High before playing basketball collegiately at Washington State.
Both Alicia and Otis were in the room on Monday watching the ceremony.
“It’s a weird feeling because it’s just greatness once again (in our family),” Naomi said. “I always wanted to be a basketball player at the caliber that my dad was and some of the things he did. So just being here along, just being nominated for the award he won, is an incredible feeling.”
Jennings is a two-sport standout at Stockdale in volleyball and basketball and has a 4.5 GPA. She will attend Harvard University in the fall with hopes of walking onto the volleyball program.
Viveros is also a two-sport standout at Liberty as an offensive lineman in football and one of the country's elite throwers in track and field. He will receive a full-ride track and field scholarship at Ole Miss.
Viveros won the 2018 CIF State title in boys shot put and goes into this weekend’s state meet as the national leader in the event with a personal-best of 71 feet, 3 inches already under his belt this year.
“This means a lot,” Viveros said. “Just be able to win the same award my sister did a couple years ago and be able to get all the support from all these people and win it is exciting.”
The honors, presented by the Bakersfield Jockey Club, is awarded to outstanding Kern County athletes based on their senior year athletic accomplishments.
Ridgeview cross country and track and field coach Greg Dabbs was also honored as the Merv Alexander Coach of the Year. The Wolf Pack boys cross country team won a second consecutive Central Section Division III title this year and then, 10 days later, became the first program from Bakersfield to win a state title with a resounding victory in D-III.
The other boys finalists were: Nathan Jones, Centennial; Marcus Mota, Stockdale; Sam Stewart, Jr., Liberty; and Frontier's Trent Tracy.
The girls finalists were: Margo Kuney, Bakersfield; Taylor Lucas, Frontier; Cindy Pelayo, East; and Liberty's Payton Renz.
