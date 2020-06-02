Though they've proven difficult to see at times, many area coaches have witnessed significant improvements in race relations in their lifetimes.
Independence boys basketball coach Rich Ross endured two race riots while attending Franklin High School in Stockton in the 1960s.
"Our friends who were white, Hispanic, we could all get along, but that element outside within the neighborhood didn't want to see it," Ross said. "I don't see that happening today, which is progress."
Bakersfield College football coach R. Todd Littlejohn and Cal State Bakersfield men's basketball coach Rod Barnes, born in 1965 and 66 respectively, have also seen things change for the better since entering the world during the Civil Rights movement.
Unfortunately, experiencing such progress firsthand hasn't made it any easier to endure recent events, as racial unrest is once again at the forefront of American conversation.
More than a week after the passing of George Floyd, whose death in police custody in Minneapolis was captured on video, protests -- some peaceful, others not -- have been held in all 50 states. A fifth consecutive night of protest was held in Bakersfield Tuesday.
"After so many years, you'd think we'd be marching or we'd be protesting for something else," Barnes said. "But we aren't, and that's very disappointing."
Littlejohn, who has two close family members who've worked in law enforcement, says he was disgusted by the actions of Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who seemed to have little remorse as Floyd screamed in agony beneath him.
"To see that video and to see that officer not have any empathy for (George Floyd) just really hurt to see," Littlejohn said. "For these types of things to keep happening, it’s tough to see because you really want to think we’d be past these things, and we should be.”
Ross expressed similar disgust with the video. And despite his belief that things have changed for the better, he admits he's "not overly optimistic" that incidents like the death of Floyd can be permanently quelled.
While echoing the frustration of his coaching peers, Foothill boys basketball coach Wesley Davis III says he's seen some positive early signs from the local protests.
For starters, he says he's been encouraged by the support he's received from many of his friends in the white and Hispanic communities.
He's also enjoyed seeing the passionate reactions of the local youth, particularly from one member of his family.
At age 35, Davis says he takes a more measured response to such matters than his teenage self, who "was ready to go, to fight, to do whatever it took, no thought process at all."
Now, he's sees much of that attitude in his 17-year-old daughter Alexis, who's been active in the protests, and who he hopes can eventually find a way to turn her anger into positive change.
"We need (young people) pushing 100 miles per hour," he said. "But at the same time, we need to be able to pluck one or two from that group who can sit at the table and have their voices heard. The only true way our voices are heard is if somebody from that group that’s protesting is actually sitting down with the people that are committing these injustices.”
Though attempting to keep an optimistic outlook for the future, Davis admits repeatedly fighting the same battle is starting to wear on him.
“When we’re supposed to be living in a land where everybody is equal, it’s disappointing knowing we’re not really living in that," Davis said. "You get exhausted seeing the same stuff and nothing changes. We teach our kids, be a man of your word, be who you say you are. And as a country, it’s time to be who we say we are.”
Barnes, who grew up around high racial tensions in Mississippi, shares the frustrations of his peers, but says he's seen a different type of reaction this time around, one he thinks could create an important shift within the country.
"There are very few things that happen overnight," Barnes said. "But there’s a sense of a different kind of energy and anger and frustration and I think there’s only one place to go. I think we’re at the breaking point as a nation. We’ve got to get this right going forward or we aren’t going to be the nation I think we can be.”
