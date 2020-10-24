The heartbreak currently being felt by college athletic departments from all over the country is something Luke Smith has seen first-hand.
In 2018, Smith, who was recently named the interim head wrestling coach at Cal State Bakersfield, helped Eastern Michigan have one of the best seasons in program history.
The Eagles placed third, their best ever finish, at the Mid-American Conference Tournament and had their first All-American in nearly 20 years. Smith, an assistant on that staff, expected even bigger things the following season, as EMU was set to return five national tournament qualifiers.
Those aspirations were never fulfilled. Just weeks after the MAC Tournament, wrestling was one of four sports cut by the university, forcing Smith and the rest of the staff into a brutal conversation with their athletes that still hurts him to think about more than two years later.
“It was absolutely heartbreaking to be in the room and see the team with the tears in their eyes, the tears in my eyes, the coaches' eyes," he said. "We had done a really good job of building up that program. Unfortunately sometimes it doesn’t matter what the situation, they do what they think is best. But it was years of hard work taken away in an instant.”
Such problems have become even more widespread since March.
Athletic departments generally receive a share of the revenue that comes from the NCAA men's basketball tournament, revenue that was lost when the coronavirus caused the 2020 tournament to be canceled.
Things have only gotten worse. Many schools either haven't returned to play, or have done so with greatly limited crowd attendance, putting further strain on department budgets. In many cases, the results have been devastating.
In September, the Washington Post reported that more than 230 athletic programs at all levels had been cut, with numbers increasing since.
The devastation was felt in the Valley last week, when Fresno State announced it was dropping wrestling, men's tennis and women's lacrosse at the end of the school year.
The current landscape has created a lot of uncertainty for elite prep athletes in non-revenue sports, who are preparing to enter a world of college athletics that looks nothing like they expected.
Cade Lucio, a Bakersfield High School senior and CSUB wrestling commit, has seen his new school lose a pair of in-state rivals in Fresno State and Stanford, and believes the negative impacts in California will be long-lasting.
"Now that Fresno State’s closed their program, Stanford’s closed their program, you’re going to see a lot of California kids who are talented leaving California," Lucio said. "The talent in California has to leave to show their talent. I think it’s just disappointing for California.”
Other athletes have also seen potential scholarship opportunities disappear.
As he prepared to enter his junior season in the spring, Liberty golfer Adam Duncan says he'd had preliminary talks with several Division-I programs and was confident he'd have secured a scholarship with one by the time his senior year rolled around.
Those plans changed when COVID-19 caused the cancelation of the Patriots' 2020 season. Programs already dealing with a reduction of funding and scholarships were unable to see Duncan in person, quickly narrowing his options for the next level.
“Before COVID, things were looking really good," said Duncan, who recently committed to play at Division II Colorado Christian. "I had a lot of good contact with coaches. Then, with COVID, like half of them were gone. All those schools kind of went away.
“I know one (Division I) coach was like, ‘I want you on the team, but I won’t be able to watch you for five, six months and we’ve already committed guys we’ve seen.’ Other coaches (said) ‘We have this much money now and we’re looking for one guy.’”
But despite the financial issues they're facing, most interviewed say they aren't feeling nervous about the long-term sustainability of their sports.
With the potential for program cuts at an all-time high, many coaches are making a point to address such issues with recruits, and athletes say such discussions have helped put their minds at ease.
"It really didn't come into my head that (the program being cut) might or will be happening," said Hudson Barrett, a junior pitcher at Frontier who recently committed to play baseball at UC Santa Barbara. "The coaches talked to me about that stuff and it felt right (to commit)."
Since taking over the CSUB wrestling program, Smith says he's attempted to be completely transparent about the state of the program, even spending four hours on the phone with current and prospective wrestlers to ensure them the recent resignation of coach Manny Rivera wasn't a sign of impending doom.
"There's definitely been no time like this in history," Smith said. "It's definitely scary. But I wanted them to know the program's absolutely fine. We've got nothing to show we're in danger."
While some are safe, the danger doesn't appear to be going away anytime soon, and athletes say they're comfortable rolling the dice on programs they believe in.
"Programs are going to get cut," Duncan said. "It's part of life in (non-revenue) sports, I guess. You ultimately just have to communicate with coaches and look for schools you like."