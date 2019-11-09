For a long time, it seemed like nothing short of divine intervention would end a wild Central Section championship volleyball match between Bakersfield Christian and Stockdale on Saturday.
But after her team had faltered on six previous match points on the night, Temi Sule and Bakersfield Christian got the long-awaited bounce they desired.
A Sule block was returned wide by the Mustangs, and Bakersfield Christian clinched a Division II Central Section championship with a 25-22, 25-22, 24-26, 18-25, 18-16 win.
Once the fifth set was tied 9-9, 14 consecutive points went by without a team scoring twice in a row. But once Ashley Herman put the Eagles up 17-16 with a kill, Sule was in the right spot to finally close out the marathon match.
"It was a prayer answered for sure," Sule said. "It was a relief (when the last point was scored)."
It didn't seem like BCHS would need any late-match miracles. After taking a two-sets-to-none lead, they seemingly had the Mustangs dead to rights, leading 24-22 and serving in the third.
But Kami Marion, who was a terror at the net all night, kick-started a rally with a kill, and the Mustangs proceeded to score the next four points to stay alive.
Three early kills and two aces by Marion then forced a decisive fifth set.
But the heroics ran out one match shy, and the Eagles escaped with their first Section title since 2016.
“We kept talking about just plugging away, keep taking care of our roles, doing our jobs and not looking at the score anymore," Eagles coach Matt Touchstone said. "That’s kind of been our thing all year. We just plug away for every point.”
“Our whole season has been a battle," added setter Lexi Reynish. "We know how to take care of our side of the net. We’ve definitely had pressure put on us and we took care of it tonight.”
