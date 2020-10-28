As he struggles to catch his breath, his face dripping with sweat, a noticeable excitement is visible in Daniel Chheng's eyes.
Though it hardly resembled a typical football practice — his team isn't even allowed to use a ball at this juncture — Chheng and his Centennial teammates got their first taste of a practice atmosphere in months after returning for team workouts Monday.
After getting the go-ahead from the Kern High School District earlier this month, Centennial, Frontier and Stockdale got clearance to allow their football, volleyball and cross country teams to return for workouts on Wednesday. Most of the remaining schools in the district will commence workouts Monday.
Required to wear masks and stand six feet from his teammates at all times, Chheng, a senior offensive lineman for the Golden Hawks, didn't mind the strict new rules, saying any return, even an abnormal one, was welcome after months of inactivity.
“It feels amazing," he said. "I haven’t really been doing anything so coming out and seeing everybody is pretty cool.”
Unable to go deep into the fundamentals of the game, Golden Hawks coach Richard Starrett said simply getting everybody together in the same place was a big win for the mental health of his team.
“We’re not out here worried about trying to win a Valley championship right now," Starrett said. "We’re just glad that we’re socially together again. We’re social creatures, we’re social beings and we need to be together and we really need to be around each other. And it’s really good for these teenagers to be together.”
Until they're told otherwise, all Kern County athletes will have to follow strict guidelines before and during workouts.
They are required to have their temperatures taken and answer a series of questions before taking the field. Allowed to work in 15-person clusters, athletes must stay with the same group every day for the time being.
Coaches must also maintain proper distance and are not allowed to use whistles.
Tentatively scheduled to return to game action on Jan. 8, Starrett plans to be a stickler for the rules in order to meet that start date.
“I’ve told my staff, I’ve told my kids, we’re going to follow the rules," said Starrett, who sported a full face mask with two cut out eye holes on Wednesday. "We’re going to do it the right way because ultimately, Jan. 8 is what we’re worried about.”
Though he's eager for a future filled with full pads and contact drills, Starrett shared his player's excitement about finally taking an important first step Wednesday, believing he and his staff are well-equipped to stay on course until January.
"If you just look out here right now, it’s 80 degrees, there are 115 kids socially distanced, masked up, so excited to be out here working out," he said. "They're so happy that we’re willing to take on this challenge, and we’re going to do it the right way. We’re going to follow the rules because our long-game here is to play football Jan. 8. Anything we get to do before then is a plus.”