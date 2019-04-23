A week off from competition and practice just weeks before postseason play can be troublesome for coaches and players alike.
Fun in the sun and relaxation can lead to mental errors.
But if there was any rust for Independence softball following spring break, the Falcons showed no signs on Tuesday.
Led by a 4-for-4 performance at the plate by leadoff hitter Elise Ontiveros, Independence beat Bakersfield Christian, 12-2, in five innings.
The win secured the outright South Yosemite League title for the Falcons (19-4, 12-0) with three games left in the regular season. It was the third consecutive league title for the Falcons but the first outright since the program’s first season in 2010 in the now-defunct South Central Sequoia League.
“My team normally comes out and performs well,” Ontiveros said. “I can always rely on them.”
Independence coach Mike D’Amato was not as confident before the game, but as the Falcons scored at least two runs in each of the first four innings — including a six-run third — that nervousness of a big week off during the final stretch began to subside for the long-time area coach.
“You don’t know what’s going to happen after Easter break,” D’Amato said. “We had a really good workout (Monday) and that really set the pace. Everyone worked hard and they came back. I thought they would all be (unmotivated), but they were all talking about this game. I then felt good to know that they were thinking about today.”
D’Amato is trying to stress winning the day knowing a slip up in any of the final three games against BCHS on Thursday or the two-game series next week against second-place Ridgeview could mean a drop in the Central Section Division II playoff seedings.
“We don’t want to drop a game because we are thinking too far ahead,” D’Amato said. “We want to still think one day at at time.”
Ontiveros singled twice, doubled twice, drove in three runs and stole three bases. The junior centerfielder also scored all four times she reached base.
“I’ve told her that when she gets on and we have other hitters behind her, she sets the table,” D’Amato said. “Then with her speed, she’s going. She’s tremendous in what she does. When she gets on, we are hard to beat.”
Rylee Price also had a multiple hit game with two singles, driving in a pair of runs. Anike Amaya had three hits and scored three runs for Independence against BCHS ace Kadyn Smith.
Alani Amaya pitched all five innings for Independence, striking out five and not allowing an earned run. The two runs scored for BCHS (13-8, 8-4) came on on a fielding error in the first inning.
BCHS coach Jodi Russell knows the competition level the Eagles will see in the D-VI playoffs pales in comparison to that of league play in the SYL.
“No matter what happens against Independence, Independence makes us a better team,” Russell said. “Whenever we play them, win or lose and run-rule or not, it makes us better. We learn a lot when we play them. They are just a good hitting team. They just hit wherever we were not. That’s really hard to do against (Smith), it really is.”
