The Independence boys basketball team has been up-and-down all season, according to head coach Rich Ross. Tuesday’s first round Division IV CIF State Southern California Regional Playoffs game was no different.
The highs were when the No. 7 Falcons led by as much as 15 in the second, third and fourth quarters. A low, though, came when visiting No. 10 Lemoore hit a layup with about a minute left to take a one-point lead.
Independence junior forward Zarek Williams hit a quick layup a few seconds later and picked up a loose ball on the next possession. Falcons senior guard Elijah Carter hit two free throws with about 20 seconds to go and Williams made another layup.
The Falcons (21-7) pulled out the close 76-71 win to move on to the second round on Thursday. IHS will face No. 2 Burbank-Providence, which won its first-round game by 40 points.
“The mental part of the game is really tough for us sometimes, but we got through this one,” Ross said. “We might not be so lucky next time.”
Independence led 64-49 early in the final quarter of the game. Lemoore responded by going on a 22-6 run.
The Falcons had broken the Tigers’ press for easy baskets plenty earlier in the game but started giving up the ball on bad passes or mishandling the ball. Lemoore’s Sean Patrick grabbed a steal and turned it into a layup to cut the IHS lead to 64-58, capping a span of nine straight Tigers points.
With 1:44 left, Independence led 70-66. A layup and a foul for the Tigers made it a one-point game before Juelein Fox made the layup that gave Lemoore the 71-70 lead.
“When we get rushed, we try to score too easy, throw the ball away, get careless with the ball, don’t execute,” Ross said. “A coach’s nightmare, you know.”
Carter’s free throws forced Lemoore to try a 3 to tie the game on their final possession. Williams’ layup added the finishing touches on his strong second half.
Playing through food poisoning and the flu, which bothered Carter all weekend and throughout Tuesday’s game, Carter scored 17 points.
Senior guard Travon Perry also scored 17. He had nine points in the first quarter. With his team down 6-3 in the first, Perry scored or assisted on five straight baskets. A corner 3-pointer from him put IHS up 15-6.
“Elijah told me me just to take over,” Perry said. “ … I had to come out hot. My coach told me to play like an all-star and I had to do.”
Williams did most of his damage in the second half for the Falcons. Fifteen of his game-high 19 points came in the second half.
He capped a nine-point third quarter with a one-handed breakaway dunk that put the Falcons up 15.
“We expected to really do better, get to Selland,” Ross said of losing in the semifinals of the Central Section D-II playoffs (like Lemoore). “We didn't get there so we were a little disappointed with that. But I think this makes it sweet. Winning one of these. We just gotta get another.”
