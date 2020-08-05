Former Independence football star D.J. Reed is on the move.
Reed, who is expected to miss most if not all of the 2020 NFL season with a torn pectoral, was claimed by Seattle off of the San Francisco waived/injured list on Tuesday.
The move came as bit of a surprise, as 49er General Manager John Lynch told the media he expected Reed to clear waivers and return to San Francisco's reserve list.
Instead, he'll make the move north to compete with one of the team's biggest rivals.
Reed, a fifth-round pick of the 49ers out of Kansas State in 2018, spent two years in San Francisco playing primarily on special teams. He recorded 54 tackles and a sack in 31 regular season games.
He scored his first career touchdown and played in the Super Bowl with the 49ers during the 2019 season.
