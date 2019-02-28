Head coach Rich Ross said while his Independence Falcons kept it close throughout, the team didn’t execute down the stretch. The result was a 64-58 road loss to No. 2 Burbank-Providence in the CIF Division IV State Boys Basketball Championships.
“It’s all about execution,” Ross said. “If you don’t execute, good teams are going to take you out. We had them on the ropes. Maybe we should have beat them. But the results were not that way.”
The No. 7 Falcons wrapped up their season with a 21-8 overall record, advanced to the Central Section Division II semifinals and grabbed a state tournament win.
“We had to make a lot of adjustments during the year with injuries, players in out of the lineup because of that,” Ross said. “We really tried to have ourselves ready for the end of the season and make a playoff push. I think we did that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.