Independence boys basketball coach Rich Ross made a bold statement when he guaranteed his team would win its Division 2 Central Section championship matchup with Redwood.
His players were more than happy to back up their coach's boastful claims.
Sophomore Cameron Brown had a 22-point, 10-rebound double-double and Independence answered every Redwood rally to pull away for a 60-45 win Saturday afternoon in Fresno.
Brown was highly active inside and out on both ends, as he also led all players with four assists and four steals. Despite being younger than most everyone else on the court, Brown says he was confident he could shine on the big stage.
"That's my best game I ever play," he said. "When it's bigger crowds, I tend to play better."
He had plenty of help, as a surge by Josh Codamon at the end of the third quarter helped put the game away.
After Redwood cut a 12-point lead down to seven, Codamon swung the momentum for good with two big shots. He first hit a spinning layup, then following a Falcon stop, buried a 3-pointer from well beyond NBA range as the third-quarter buzzer sounded.
“I knew when I hit that shot that would energize us to close the game," Codamon said. "As long as we’re energized, we’re going to get the job done.”
Independence looked quite energetic to start the fourth quarter, which it opened with three-straight 3-point possessions. Travale Shorter made a corner triple, then Tristan Hernandez and Zarek Williams hit driving layups through contact, both of which resulted in old fashioned 3-point plays.
Clearly not lacking confidence in the direction of his program, Ross expects results like Saturday to become the norm at Independence.
“We’re trying to build a culture where we’re going to be here like, every year." he said. "Or at least threatening to be here every year."
