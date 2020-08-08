At one point, it was hard to imagine that Ian Jernagin could have a more challenging football season than he did in 2019.
Ian, then a sophomore running back, and his brother Isaac, currently a Division I receiver at Nevada, announced last June that they planned to relocate from Bakersfield High School to Orange County, only to come back to BHS the following month.
But the return would end prematurely, as the brothers each departed the program with one week remaining in the regular season. A frustrating situation was made worse by the fact that Ian was also recovering from a hair-line fracture to his ankle that likely would have ended his season anyway.
"It was a super hectic time," said Ian, who averaged 7.1 yards per carry in a backup role for the Drillers last season. "It was a lot of stuff going on and I don't think I want to go further into it."
Jernagin seemed to find an ideal place for a fresh start in 2020. Fully recovered from his ankle injury and having packed on several pounds of muscle, he was turning a lot of heads in early season workouts at Garces Memorial, where he was reunited with former coach Paul Golla.
"He's a different-looking dude now," said Golla, who left BHS for Garces after Ian's freshman year. "He got in the weight room and worked really hard to develop himself. He's going to be a big addition for us."
Unfortunately, it will be several months before the Rams will get to benefit from Jernagin's contributions.
Less than two weeks out from the original start date of the regular season, Garces and all other teams in the state are playing the waiting game until January after the coronavirus forced CIF to move all fall sports to the spring.
Having already had his previous season cut short, Jernagin admits that further delays are testing his patience.
"I'm super eager and excited to play and it's crazy the way things have happened and the way things have shifted away," he said. "Every time I work out, I'm just like 'man, I wish I could play right now.'"
Jernagin is particularly motivated to have a strong showing during his ever-important junior season, as he looks to make a splash on the national recruiting scene.
Ian is in line to become the third Jernagin brother (eldest brother Isaiah is a defensive back at Cal Poly) to land at a D-I school, having secured his first offer from Nevada during his freshman season.
The Pac-12 has also come calling. On Aug. 1, Jernagin announced he'd received an offer from Colorado to go with a previous one from Arizona.
"It's special when you get offered by Division I schools," Golla said. "He's goal-oriented and he understands what it takes to get to that level. And those colleges see something in him."
Still having accumulated just 22 carries as a varsity ballcarrier, Jernagin believes having a bigger role will draw more schools to him this season, even if the process is taking longer to develop than he'd like.
"With the season being pushed back, it did kind of mess up a little bit of my recruiting," he said. "But if I work hard in the season coming up, I know more schools will start coming in. I just have to wait everything out."
