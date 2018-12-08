The basket might as well have been a mile-wide for Kadar Waller.
The Bakersfield Christian senior guard scored 14 consecutive points and 20 of 22 at one point for the Eagles in the second half, as BCHS hammered out a 59-51 win over Foothill for the Lloyd Williams/Kern Schools Federal Credit Union Shootout championship on Saturday night at North High.
Waller scored 25 of his game-high 35 points in the second half as the Eagles erased a 10-point halftime deficit. The game pitted what's likely the two top Central Section Division IV teams this season.
“That shouldn’t be a surprise to anybody that he plays like that,” BCHS head coach Kyle Shiloh said of Waller. “He’s extremely underrated and that’s OK. But he comes out and shows out in games like this and proves how good he is.”
Waller scored the final six points of the third quarter for the Eagles, cutting the lead to 43-38 after the Trojans led 30-20 at the half.
Foothill (4-1) was called for a technical during the intermission between the third and fourth quarters and Waller, who was 14 of 15 from the line, hit two free throws. Waller then scored the first eight points of the fourth quarter and his layup tied the game at 46-46.
“I just needed to keep on making the right play,” Waller said. “It’s not all about scoring. If someone comes up on me, I’m going to dish it off and make the right play and be in the right position.”
BCHS (6-1) outscored Foothill 21-9 in the fourth quarter and sophomore forward Lendl Henderson brought the crowd to its feet with a thunderous dunk in the waning seconds.
In the first half, Foothill seemed to be rolling right along.
Sophomore Jaden Phillips and senior guard Ceasar Valdez both were hot from long-range.
Valdez (13 points) hit consecutive 3-pointers in the second quarter and Phillips, who scored a team-high 18 points, scored six consecutive points to take a double-digit lead. BCHS starters Ben Yurosek and Seth Marantos were on the bench in foul trouble early on, after Foothill seniors Elijah Seals and Edward Turner both had monstrous dunks in the first half.
“We were fine. We had two of our main guys in foul trouble and we were only down 10 points,” Shiloh said. “There was no rush at all. There was a sense of urgency, but no panic. We just had to stay out of foul trouble so our main guys could play.”
Then Waller heated up.
“I told him it was matchups and I thought he had a favorable matchup and he looked at me crazy a little bit,” Shiloh said. “But I told him it’s his ball. It was an easy decision.”
These two teams, arguably the top two in Kern County, are also the two most talented teams in D-IV this season.
BCHS got a huge boost when Waller transferred from Liberty in the offseason and Foothill was granted eligibility of senior transfers Seals and Warren Stingley from out of the region on Thursday afternoon.
Shiloh said there has been a lot of negative energy surrounding the two programs that he feels is unwarranted.
“This game should be a lot funner than it is, but the community has made this extremely ugly to the point where it’s not fun to even coach,” Shiloh said. “And it doesn’t need to be that way. This should be a fun game, and the next one should be, too. But there is no need for the community to make this ugly … It should be about the kids and their abilities.”
BCHS advanced to the D-IV finals last March and Foothill lost in the semifinals.
The two get a rematch long before the postseason, on Feb. 4 at Foothill.
“We are looking forward to the next game,” Foothill coach Wes Davis said. “It’s an early-season tournament. That’s good. Let them celebrate now. We will celebrate when it counts.”
Turner added 11 points for Foothill while Yurosek had 11 and Henderson chipped in with 10 for the Eagles.
