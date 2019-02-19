McKenna Hsiung admits she’s been a shooting slump for most of her senior year for the Bakersfield High girls basketball team.
That hasn’t stopped the senior guard from continually putting up 1,000 shots a week in practice.
Just when it seemed like the woes would continue, Hsiung hit five 3-pointers for the top-seeded Drillers in a 74-46 win over No. 4 Tehachapi at home on Tuesday in the Central Section Division II semifinals.
The win propels BHS (23-3) into the D-II finals for the fourth consecutive season and a shot at a repeat after beating Tulare-Mission Oak last season.
BHS will play No. 2 Oakhurst-Yosemite in the finals at 6 p.m. at Selland Arena after the Badgers beat No. 3 Garces 74-64.
“This season I’ve been pretty off and my shots have not been falling,” said Hsiung, who scored a game-high 17 points for the Drillers. “I just kept shooting and it finally fell.”
Drillers coach Rahsaan Shehee never wavered in his confidence of his senior leader.
“I am just very proud because people don’t understand how much (Hsiung) puts into her craft and into this game,” Shehee said. “The girl puts up 1,000 shots a week and puts in the work. I am so happy she’s seen all of the hard work finally pay off.”
Tehachapi (22-7) gave BHS a run in the first half when Irey Sandholdt’s layup on the opening possession of the second quarter gave the Warriors their only lead of the game at 16-14.
Kiara Frink scored six of her 13 points during an ensuing 9-0 run and BHS led by double-digits the rest of the game. Freshman Aleixs Killebrew also scored 13 points for the Drillers.
“We were ready. This is what we’ve been working for all season,” Hsiung said. “We are the No. 1 seed and we’ve worked for it all season. We are just ready to go back to Valley.”
As BHS mounted a 20-plus point lead in the fourth quarter, Shehee began to clear the bench, which led to one of the loudest moments in the gym.
Kailynn Shehee, the sophomore daughter of the head coach, hit a 3-pointer in the final minutes of the game as the BHS crowd erupted in excitement while the coach had to contain his emotions until the game was over.
“I was trying to keep it in, but obviously I am a father first,” Shehee said. “I am overjoyed on the inside.”
Tehachapi’s standout senior Teagan Thurman scored a game-high 24 points.
The game stopped momentarily when Sandholdt fell to court and was tended to by coaches. Tehachapi coaches stated the brace Sandholdt had on her right arm might have cut off her circulation, making her faint on the court.
Sandholdt, who scored 10 points for the Warriors, got up on her own power and walked off the court after the game on her own power.
