The first Hall-of-Fame class at Stockdale High is a star-studded cast that includes three professional athletes and an Olympic medalist.
Quarterback David Carr, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2002 NFL Draft who played primarily with the Houston Texans and New York Giants during an 11-year career, leads the list of inductees along with former Colorado Rockies outfielder Sean Barker, NASCAR driver Casey Mears and Gabe Woodward, who won an Olympic bronze medal in swimming as a member of the 4x100 relay in 2004.
Other inductees include a group of "firsts" when the school opened in 1991: football coach Mark Hance, athletic trainer Dave “Doc” Rangel, principal Jeannie Thompson and athletic director Don Ward.
The ceremony is set for March 30 at Seven Oaks Country Club, with social hour beginning at 5 p.m. The $100 tickets for the event can be purchased at stockdale.kern.org or contact the Stockdale athletic office at (661) 665-2800.
Locals heating up in college baseball
UCLA, coming off a series victory over defending national champions Oregon State over the weekend, is the new No. 1 NCAA Division I college baseball team according to Baseball America.
The Bruins are 14-4 overall this season and 2-1 in the PAC-12.
Sean Mullen, the Stockdale graduate and three-time BVarsity All-Area Baseball Player of the Year, is contributing on the mound for the Bruins as a freshman.
Mullen came in relief last Tuesday and pitched 2 1/3 shutout innings in a 2-0 win over Long Beach State. Mullen gave up three hits and struck out one, earning his first college win over the 49ers.
Tehachapi graduate Sagun Gainey took the loss for Long Beach State against Mullen, giving up one run in two innings in his first action of the season.
Jalen Smith, Mullen’s teammate at Stockdale, hit his first college home run for UC Davis on Wednesday in an 11-9 loss to Pacific. Smith is the starting second baseman for the Aggies as a freshman.
Aurin continues to be double threat
Centennial graduate Madison Aurin is making the most of her final year as a college softball player at San Jose State.
The senior, leads the Spartans (18-9) with a .333 batting average (25 for 75) with three home runs and 14 RBIs.
Aurin is also 2-2 with a 2.06 ERA in 37 1/3 innings in the circle.
Taft graduate Caitlyn Emberson has five home runs for Charleston Southern. Fellow Taft graduate Arizona Pilgrim is the leading pitcher for the program this season.
Delano announces new football coach
Delano has hired J.D. Thompson as the Tigers’ new football coach.
Thompson was the head coach at Yucca Valley in 2018 and replaces Mario Abundez, who was the head coach at Delano the previous two seasons. The Tigers finished the 2018 season with a 3-7 record.
Basketball All-Star games
The annual Kern High School District boys and girls basketball all-star games are Wednesday at Centennial High.
The girls game will begin at 5:30 p.m., and the boys game is set for 7:45 p.m., with a boys slam dunk contest and 3-point shooting contests for the boys and girls between the two games.
Tickets are $8 for adults and $5 for students.
BHS seeking new cross country coach
Any interested applicants interested in becoming the head cross country coach at Bakersfield High can contact athletic director Jeff Scott at (661) 324-9841 or by email at jeff_scott@kernhigh.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.