Since its humble beginnings 55 years ago, the Bakersfield Jockey Club has always found a way of recognizing student-athletes in Kern County.
In what started out as six annual awards in 1964, now honors more than 300 student-athletes during the twenty-some Monday afternoon meetings held at Hodel’s banquet hall during the school year.
The committee that runs the club takes no monetary compensation, but the weekly trophies given to the student-athletes aren’t free.
It’s about $10,000 annually to keep the great recognition afloat and in 2018, the donations reached a little more than $7,000, according Jockey Club’s Lloyd Fries.
It’s not a lot of money, but when it comes in, it goes a long way for a cause that has given back to the community for six decades.
The Jockey Club has never been about the best athlete on the playing fields, but long has been a champion for those that work hard to better themselves and their teams.
“A lot of kids that take a back seat that aren’t the best hitter, a starter or main contributor,” Hal Eggleston, the former South High athletic director, said. “But they are true team players and deserve the recognition.”
But the money has fallen off in recent years with local funding from businesses around Kern County pulling out for a variety of reasons. But none are because the recognition for these high school athletes each week isn’t deserved.
“Because of the number of schools and sports now, the pressure is even harder for us to keep up with the growing cost,” said former Cal State Bakersfield track and field coach and longtime Jockey Club board member Charlie Craig.
Ochoa, Pavletich led way at SWYL boys golf tourney
Golf is about consistency and three local boys have been really good at that all season.
On Monday at Stockdale Country Club, Garces senior Maverick Pavletich shot an even-par 72, as the Rams won the fourth Southwest Yosemite League tournament with team score of 387.
Liberty senior Dakota Ochoa led the way individually with a 2-under 70 and Stockdale freshman David Chhuo Chan was one of three golfers to shoot 75.
Ochoa has led the way with a round average of 71.25 with Pavletich right behind at 72.75 and Chhuo Chan is averaging 73.75 through the four league tournaments.
Garces had four golfers shoot under 80 on Monday with Giancarlo Sacco (76), Karl Chawengchawali (78) and Dylan Briscoe (79).
McCall tops in the 400
A week before the prestigious Arcadia Invitational, Bakersfield High senior Kynnedi McCall put the state on notice.
McCall won the girls 400 meters at the West Coast Relays on Saturday in Clovis in a blistering time of 54.61. That’s the top mark in the state this season and she will be the front-runner this Saturday evening in the Southern California meet. McCall is also No. 1 in the Central Section in the 200 with Saturday's 24.96.
McCall wasn’t the only one from Kern County setting personal-bests in Clovis. Her teammate, freshman Mia Bolton, finished fourth in the girls 100 in 12.29. That’s the fifth-fastest time in the Central Section — for all grades — this season and is the second-fastest time for a freshman in California.
Liberty junior Ramon Henderson, already No. 3 in the section in the boys 100 (10.94), set a personal-best in the 200 in 22.38, good for sixth in the section.
Plenty of local winners at Clovis West Invite
Bakersfield High junior Talia Mickelsen continues to set herself apart from the pack in girls diving in the Central Section after winning another title on Saturday at the Clovis West Invitational.
Mickelsen won with a score of 388, besting Frontier’s Emma Burgess (345.90).
The Liberty girls relay team of Emma McMurray, Slaytynn Simpson, Eliana Klubnikin and Payton Lewis won the 200-yard medley relay in a time of 1:52.93.
McMurray, Simpson, Lewis and Sydney Yasukochi finished second behind Clovis West in the girls 200 free relay with a 1:41.61.
Bakersfield Christian senior Nathan Roodzant won the boys 200 individual medley in 1:54.96, while also taking home gold in the 100 butterfly (51.70).
Centennial senior Alex Castro was victorious in the boys 50 freestyle in 21.76.
Liberty announces new basketball coaches
Liberty athletic director Tim Davis announced the hiring of new boys and girls basketball coaches on Monday.
Clayton Madden has been named the new boys coach and Amy Hall is the new girls coach.
Madden previously coached girls basketball at Centennial and boys basketball at South. Hall previously was the girls basketball coach at Centennial.
