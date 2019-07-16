Katelyn Hornbuckle wanted to play softball at Colorado State before her twin sister.
But it was Sydney that made her verbal commitment to the Rams some two years ago.
Last Friday, it was Katelyn’s turn as the twins — who are heading into their senior year at Stockdale — will get the rare chance to continue playing a sport together at the same university for the Rams.
What makes this even more rare is the two are battery mates with Katelyn having just finished her first year as the starting catcher for the Mustangs and Sydney returning as a two-time BVarsity All-Area Player of the Year as the starting pitcher for Stockdale.
“It’s so cool. Sydney was talking about it after the high school season ended this year that we really wanted to go (to Colorado State) together,” Katelyn said. “After Sydney committed, they were looking at me. But not for a couple more camps did they really look at me as a recruit.”
Colorado State offered Katelyn last week.
“I wanted to say yes right away,” Katelyn said.
In her first season as a starter for Stockdale in 2018, Katelyn hit .430 (37 for 86) with seven doubles and 20 RBIs.
But most importantly, she was the catcher for Sydney, who was 19-3 with a 0.43 ERA in 145 innings for the Mustangs.
Over the final three postseason games, including a 1-0 win over Fresno-Bullard in the Central Section Division I championships, Stockdale did not give up a run and that scoreless streak stands at 26 innings. The lone run given up in postseason play was in the second inning in a first-round against Paso Robles.
The Hornbuckle twins have been playing together since they were six, following in the footsteps of their older sister, Cheyenne, who was a former Stockdale standout and just completed her freshman season at Kansas.
“It’s so cool. It’s a bond like nothing else. We all have friends, but this is different,” Katelyn said of being able to play softball with her twin for what could be a total of 18 years together in some capacity once college is finished.
But Katelyn was unsure of her future over the past two years after Sydney made her commitment.
“I wanted to go to Colorado State before she committed,” Katelyn said. “Then she committed. It all lined up.”
Along with helping to lead Stockdale to the program’s first D-I title in eight years, the season was a success for the twins that they were the lone Kern County softball players named to the Cal-Hi Sports all-state softball underclass team.
Sydney was named first-team pitcher and Katelyn was named second-team catcher.
More state baseball honors rolled in for local prep baseball players
The final installment of state-wide honors for high school baseball players from Cal-Hi Sports came in over the weekend and a handful were honored.
Frontier senior Kobe Silva, who is headed to Cal State Bakersfield on scholarship, was named a third-team all-state infielder.
Stockdale senior Kade Sheedy, who will play baseball on scholarship at Cal Poly, was named third-team multi-purpose.
According to the list on CalHiSports.com, the third-team selections were made specifically for seniors from large schools.
Cal-Hi also honored all-state player on their medium and small school teams.
Highland’s Isiah Fajardo, BVarsity’s All-Area Player of the Year, was named first-team medium school multi-purpose while teammate and fellow junior Nick Salas was named second-team medium school infielder.
Taft junior Corbin Yaws was named a second-team small school pitcher.
