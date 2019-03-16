Everything feels new and fresh.
The first year of the new CIF athletic calendar has officially entered the spring season — the final athletic season for the 2018-19 academic year in Kern County — and it’s time to dive in.
In actuality, the league slate has already begun for area spring sports teams and we are on the fast track for the playoffs — yes, playoffs — that will begin next month.
We're just coming off the longest basketball season in a quarter-century thanks to the Foothill boys winning the CIF State Division V basketball title and the McFarland girls playing for the D-III state championship.
We’ve caught our breath and taken a short nap. With that, let’s take a look at what the 2019 spring sports season will have in store, locally and beyond.
Tracking the best
It’s still the middle of March, but it’s hard to not look ahead to the CIF State Track and Field Championships, scheduled for Memorial Day weekend in Clovis.
The Liberty girls team finished the 2018 season with some high expectations, as three freshmen — Faith Bender, Reese Renz and Rebecca Vanderpoel — all advanced to state.
Bender finished fifth in the state discus, while Renz came in 11th in the 300 hurdles and 17th in the 100 hurdles.
Vanderpoel advanced in the state 200 as a freshman, but seems to be better suited for the 400.
Bender is currently ranked No. 3 in state for the shot put (46 feet, 8 inches) and No. 2 for discus (164-4). Renz is also ranked Top-3 in both the 100 hurdles (14.44) and the 300 hurdles (44.65). In fact, Bender’s discus mark set on Friday in Clovis is No. 3 in the nation for all grades and Renz is Top-6 in the country for sophomores in both events.
There's no “look at what these girls can do when they are seniors.” Their time to shine is now.
Add in fellow thrower Bella Rigby — ranked No. 3 statewide in the discus (145-2) — and the Patriots seem primed for high placement when the state meet rolls around.
On the boys said, there's Liberty senior Daniel Viveros (the defending state shot put champion) and junior Ramon Henderson (who runs a sub-11 second 100). Yes, the Patriots have become a marquee track and field program in California.
And it’s not just Liberty that has the potential to shine locally.
Stockdale senior Marcus Mota is on pace to earn his first state medal. The three-time Central Section individual champion in track and cross country is currently ranked No. 8 in the 3,200 (9:18.27).
And Arvin junior Jesus Alvarez put himself in the conversation for the boys high jump with a leap of 6-8 at the South Sequoia League meet on Wednesday. That mark is tied for second in the state.
Leagues up for grabs in baseball
Go ahead and try to predict the baseball league champions coming out of Kern County.
After Stockdale had a three-year run in the Southwest Yosemite League culminate with the Central Section Division I title last May, the league is up for grabs in 2019.
Centennial, fresh off a 6-1 win over Garces, is undefeated in league play with Frontier and Liberty right behind the Golden Hawks in league play.
Three teams are still undefeated in the South Yosemite League between Independence, Tehachapi and Ridgeview. The Wolf Pack had to go 10 innings on the road at Bakersfield Christian on Thursday to stay in the win column.
In the South Sequoia League, Wasco, Arvin and Taft hold a combined 26-5 record this season with the Wildcats remaining the lone unbeaten team in Kern County.
Leading the way for Taft are sophomore Skyler Self and freshman Logun Clark. Along with senior Jackson Van Roekel, the trio are hitting a combined .484 (46 for 95) with three home runs and 35 RBIs.
Highland looks like the odds-on favorite to win the Southeast Yosemite League title for a fifth consecutive season. Junior Nick Salas is hitting an absurd .650 (13 for 20) with 14 runs scored for the Scots.
Pitching a plus in softball
The top softball teams in Kern County are all led by a strong arm in the circle.
Returning for Stockdale is junior pitcher Sydney Hornbuckle. The 2018 BVarsity Softball Player of the Year is back to her old ways, sporting a 0.62 ERA for the Mustangs.
Liberty will once again make it difficult for Stockdale in the SWYL, thanks in part to the strong pitching from senior Talia Nielsen, who has a 1.40 ERA for the Patriots.
Highland is 3-0 in SEYL play because freshman Briana Solis has been lights out. In the three league games, Solis has struck out 10 in 11 ⅓ innings while not giving up an earned run.
BCHS, which won the D-VI title last season, is in its first year in the SYL and is undefeated in league play thanks to Kadyn Smith. The sophomore is batting .480 at the plate and is 5-2 with a 1.49 ERA with 58 strikeouts in 42 ⅓ innings. Smith has two no hitters and has not given up an earned run in three league games.
While Liberty and Stockdale are both D-I, Highland is in D-V and BCHS is still in D-VI. If we learned anything from the winter sports season, however, with Garces boys soccer winning the CIF Southern California Regional D-V title or Foothill boys winning the D-V basketball title, division placement doesn’t discredit state playoff achievements.
Individually, of note
• If the first two SWYL boys golf tournaments are any indication, the race to South Area championship might be a two-person race. Liberty’s Dakota Ochoa is shooting 72.5 in the first two rounds while Garces’ Maverick Pavletich is shooting an identical score. Both have a solid group around them as well. While the Rams are getting solid play from Karl Chawengchawali, Giancarlo Sacco and Dylan Briscoe, the Patriots' supporting cast consists of Adam Duncan and Hayden Hughes.
• With Stockdale senior Brandon Park not playing this season before he heads to Gonzaga on a tennis scholarship, BCHS senior Erik Buetow — the 2018 BVarsity Boys Tennis Player of the Year — made a big statement on Friday. In Lynch Cup action, Buetow defeated Stockdale’s Nathan Kwon 6-2, 6-3 No. 1 singles action. That early-season head-to-head matchup may put Buetow in the driver’s seat for a top seed out of the South Area tournament next month.
• It’s still early in the swimming and diving season in Kern County, but the action will heat up. The only issue with the sport is unlike MaxPreps, Athletic.Net or The California Wrestler, most sports have a one-stop shop to go to for schedules, stats and leaders. Swimming and diving do not. Have a story idea about a local swimmer or diver? I am all ears. Send me a line.
With that. Let the spring season commence.
