If the excitement level from Bakersfield High alumni and the fan base is any indication, the Driller football team is in good hands with Michael Stewart.
Former players and coaching assistants have raved about the former BHS great who spent 10 years as a safety in the National Football League.
Stewart was formally introduced as BHS head coach on Thursday, and plenty of past Drillers were on hand for the occasion.
Having a former player take over the reigns matters — especially one that excelled not only in high school but in college and the NFL.
Marc Sandall, a 1974 BHS graduate and longtime football coach in the area, was in attendance.
“I am very excited because he is an inside guy,” Sandall said. “They say Jim Harbaugh is a Michigan man like Mike is a BHS man. That’s what we needed. We are all happy that the new coach is a Driller.”
As news spread since the announcement, positive feedback from past players seems universal.
“I love the hire. Stewart was a hard-nosed player with grit and played with a chip on his shoulder," said former running back Steve Wofford, a BHS great and 1995 graduate from the school. “No-nonsense coach with a will to win. These players will learn a ton from someone who has played at the highest level in sports. He brings great credibility.”
Coaching at BHS isn’t for the faint of heart.
The program has been wildly successful from a historical standpoint — eight state titles and 37 Central Section championships, both of which are state records. It underscores that it takes a special person to be in charge.
With that said, now the hard part begins.
Stewart has zero head coaching experience. The hope is what he lacks in that area he'll make up for in pride for his alma mater, enthusiasm the fan base needs, and playing at the highest level. But he's still entering a relative unknown.
“I think being a former Driller coach, I am excited about the choice. This isn’t an easy job,” former assistant coach Julio Mercado said. “I just hope that he is willing to put in the time in the season and offseason, too. I think he will do a good job of getting players out at BHS. I am not saying he is going to recruit, but hopefully he can keep kids in the district at Bakersfield High.”
During his introductory press conference, Stewart spent a lot of time thanking former Drillers who played with him or coached him. He mentioned names such as James Sanders, Mike Ornales and the late Paul Briggs, who was Stewart’s head coach.
It’s all part of the culture Stewart looks to continue at the school.
“We want you guys to be outstanding young men and upstanding citizens,” Stewart said to his players in the attendance Thursday. “We have this thing we always talk about — ‘Once a Driller, Always a Driller.’ So in our meetings when we threw it around we had legacy, we had family, we had all these terms that would come out. When we hear ‘Once a Driller, Always a Driller,’ we’re going to be talking about Driller family legacy.”
Stewart even thanked his predecessor, Paul Golla, for his 15 successful seasons as head coach. And rightfully so.
Golla leaves behind one of the best legacies in school history. His 134 wins, five section titles and the 2013 CIF State Division I championship would be big feathers in anyone's cap. Particularly when considering Golla was hired from out-of-state and bought into the Driller legacy right away.
For Stewart, on the other hand, there is no buying in. He is a full-fledged owner here, folks.
“Paul became a Driller because of how much time he spent here and Michael is a Driller through and through,” Sandall said.
Said Wofford: “This has been a dream of his to come back and be able to keep the great tradition of winning football and teaching men about life after football. He’ll bring a great style of football to his team that players will love. I can’t wait to watch it all unfold.”
Now it comes time to fill the coaching roster, get the kids bought in and move towards the season which kicks off in just five months.
“He is coming back to where it all started,” Sandall said. “As a staff, it’s refreshing because we are going to do some things we haven’t done in years. It’s exciting.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.