PORTERVILLE - This one needed to be given a closer look.
The Central Section added 13 schools from the central coast region this season, including nine in the 11-man football playoffs this fall.
That alone made Saturday's playoff selection process so intriguing.
The playoffs in the section have always lacked a bit of luster because most of the top seeds could finish out the regular season and breath for a bit with a likely first round bye coming their way.
Then league rivals would typically meet up as early as the first round across the board. When there are only eight-to-11 teams in a 16-team bracket, there's very few alternatives.
Now, with the addition of the new schools, 15 of the 16 Division I participants must win three games this year to advance to the section finals. Fresno-Central, which completed the program’s first undefeated regular season with a 54-38 win over Clovis East, is the lone D-I team with a first round bye.
To me, having teams run that type of a gauntlet is a good thing. The playoffs aren’t supposed to be easy. They're supposed to test a team’s strengths and weaknesses.
Saturday's selection process at the Central Section offices in Porterville was fairly efficient. The criteria is in place and the coaches voted across the board to make the decision easy, for the most part.
Clovis-Buchanan, thanks to a non-league win over Liberty, was awarded the No. 2 seed. And with the Patriots beating Bakersfield High 7-0 on Friday, Liberty now has the chance for a possible rematch against the Bears in the section semifinals.
First, however, these teams have to win two games to get to that point. Liberty will host No. 14 Clovis North in the first round on Friday, and No. 4 BHS will No. 13 Clovis East.
Bring on the competition.
BCHS granted No. 2 seed
Bakersfield Christian proved a team can lose a game 83-0 and still get a high seed. Despite the Eagles' lopsided defeat to state-ranked No. 5 Westlake Village-Oaks Christian on ESPNU in September, BCHS was awarded the No. 2 seed in D-III behind undefeated Fresno-San Joaquin Memorial.
Playing up does pay off. The Eagles got a chance to play against one of the top programs in the nation and still have a shot at a section semifinal home game.
That’s the way it should be. If coaches want to test their players and give them exposure, it should pay dividends at the section level in the long run.
That’s why the criteria for playoff seeding is three-tier — coaches votes, overall record and strength of schedule — before getting into head-to-head matchups.
Play the best you can for the first five weeks of the season, then take care of business in league play and gear up for the postseason.
Shafter has sights set on title
In D-V, Shafter was awarded properly as the No. 1 seed after the Generals finished up the program’s first 10-0 regular season with a 22-17 win over Wasco on Friday.
Shafter is the lone D-V team with a bye, giving superstar quarterback Alex Aguilar two weeks to rest a lingering hamstring injury suffered in the second half against Kennedy two weeks ago.
If the Generals grab wins in the quarterfinals and semifinals, they'll be set up with a home game when the D-V section championship rolls around.
That’s the fun part of this. And it's certainly better then past precedent.
In 2012, Wasco went 13-0 and won the section D-IV title but the Tigers were left out of the state playoffs. It was a travesty.
Then the CIF State officials, with the help of former Sac-Joaquin Section commissioner Pete Saco, wised up and made it possible that all section champions advance to the state playoffs.
So, if Shafter wins out and secures the program’s first section title since 1955, the Generals would be heading to state.
That’s the right choice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.