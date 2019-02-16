It was late August 2014 when I was sitting in the press box at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum prepping to cover USC and quarterback Cody Kessler.
The night before, Liberty beat Mission Viejo in the opening night of the high school football season. Stavros Katsantonis scooped and scored off a fumble recovery for a dramatic win for the Patriots in Orange County.
That win, knowing we had no media presence there, prompted me to begin our “Friday Night Rewind” column.
It’s a look back at major happenings in football we may have missed during coverage the night before.
Well, what happened Friday night in boys basketball and boys futbol — sorry, soccer — prompted this column today. And Friday's developments could prompt a historic week for locals.
Three boys basketball and boys soccer teams went on the road in the Central Section quarterfinals and pulled off upsets.
For the third consecutive season, Bakersfield High and Fresno-Bullard are meeting up in the Division I boys basketball semifinals.
Bullard getting to this point isn’t a surprise, but the sixth-seeded Drillers needed some dramatic flair to move on.
BHS (20-6) got 20 points — and key free throws down the stretch — from senior Jimmy Henry to secure a 57-56 win at No. 3 Arroyo Grande.
“It’s just a different guy that steps up each week. (Friday) night it was Jimmy,” BHS coach Greg Burt said. “He was able to hit from the line down the stretch and make some big baskets.”
Not only is this the third consecutive semifinals matchup between these two programs, but BHS beat Bullard 74-69 in the Clovis West Nike Classic on Dec. 12.
“I think we’ve gotten better,” Burt said. “I figure they have gotten better. This is the third time we’ve seen them in the semifinals.”
The last time North advanced to the section semifinals was in 2004, which happened to be Burt’s last season as Stars head coach. He took the BHS job the next year.
On Friday, Shannon Ferguson had 24 points as the Stars — the sixth-seed in D-III — upset No. 3 Sanger, 69-57.
Like BHS, the Stars will travel to the No. 2 seed this week, which also happens to be a team North has already played this season. No. 2 Reedley-Immanuel beat North, 78-72, on Jan. 19. Now the two meet up after what North first-year head coach A.J. Shearon calls “hands down” the best experience he’s had a coach.
Shearon was the head coach at Liberty before spending two seasons as an assistant at Fresno Pacific.
“Never been this proud of a team. Ever,” Shearon said. “These kids have zero reason to be here. I’ve never really experienced a night like this.”
On the top half of the D-III bracket, Chavez produced arguably the biggest basketball upset of the night.
The Titans used a 26-13 run in the third quarter to force overtime in a 75-69 victory over No. 1 Visalia-Mt. Whitney.
Along with No. 1 Bakersfield Christian and No. 3 Foothill both in the D-IV semifinals, there is an outside chance that both of those divisional finals at Selland Arena next weekend could feature all-Kern County matchups.
Other Kern County boys basketball teams playing in Central Section semifinals this week are No. 4 Independence at No. 1 Fresno-San Joaquin Memorial in Division II; and No. 4 California City at No. 1 Liberty-Madera Ranchos in Division V. Both games are on Wednesday evening.
In girls hoops, No. 1 Bakersfield High will host No. 4 Tehachapi in one Division II semifinal while No. 3 Garces will play at No. 2 Yosemite in the other. No. 2 McFarland will host No. 3 Sierra Pacific in Division IV. And in D-V, No. 5 Kern Valley will play at No. 1 Caruthers. All games tip off Tuesday night.
South spearheads list of soccer upsets
Arguably the biggest upset of Friday night came in boys soccer, when No. 9 South beat No. 1 San Luis Obispo, 1-0, in the Division I bracket.
This is also a lesson in history for the Rebels, who were given a refresher course by former head coach Brian Smith when the brackets were released.
Two years before South won the 2015-16 CIF Southern California D-II regional championship, the Rebels were the No. 8-seed in D-III. They would run a similar course, which led to the first of three consecutive section crowns.
“We talked about that weeks ago when we got the nine-seed,” South coach Diego Cano said. “(Smith) already gave us the name, ‘Road Warriors.’ It’s been crazy.”
Friday saw South win on a golden goal in the second overtime. The Rebels will now play at No. 4 Fresno-Central in this week's semifinals.
“That win was epic. We barely had an attack,” Cano said. “(SLO) probably had 15 corners and headers that sailed wide or high. We just weathered the storm. But they got a little frustrated and not completing passes. We began to make them uncomfortable. They quickly realized that it wouldn’t be a walk in the park.”
Alas, there wasn’t just one local upset on the soccer field.
No. 7 Ridgeview stunned No. 2 Santa Maria 4-1 on the other side of the D-I bracket. The Wolf Pack’s win came off two goals by sophomore Osvaldo Navarro and avenged a 7-2 loss to the Saints on Dec. 10.
Ridgeview plays at No. 3 Bullard in the semifinals. If, like North and Chavez in boys basketball, these two win again on the road and meet up in the D-I finals, Cano believes it would be — you guessed it — historic for the county.
Not to be outdone, No. 8 Bakersfield Christian also knocked off a No. 1 seed in the D-IV boys soccer quarterfinals, as the Eagles beat top-seeded Porterville-Granite Hills, 2-1.
Other local boys soccer teams set to take the field in this week's semifinals are No. 1 Foothill in Division IV, along with No. 3 Arvin and No. 10 Mira Monte in the other D-IV semifinal; and No. 1 Garces in D-V.
In girls soccer, No. 1 Arvin will play in the Division VI semifinals against No. 4 Minarets.
