Here we are.
It’s the final month of the 2018-19 high school sports year that began back in July.
With the new sports calendar the CIF state office implemented this year, no longer will the state track and field meet end the first weekend in June.
Instead, the spring sports season in Kern County will wrap up Memorial Day weekend with likely some serious fireworks, both literally and figuratively.
We’re almost done, yet there's so much to finish up.
Here’s my watch list for the next month heading into the postseason.
Former tennis teammates will likely square off
Erik Buetow and Nathan Kwon were once teammates at Bakersfield Christian.
Then last season Kwon transferred to Stockdale and had to sit out the first month of the season. Buetow, meanwhile, finished the season with an 18-1 record and was named the 2018 BVarsity All-Area Boys Tennis Player of the Year as a junior at BCHS.
Now the two are on course to make deep runs for their teams in the Central Section playoffs that begin April 24, and in the section individual championships May 3-4 at Immanuel High in Reedley.
Buetow is 20-1 this season and secured the South Yosemite League title earlier this month. His only loss came during out-of-section competition to Jeremy Wu of Cupertino-Monte Vista.
Kwon (11-5) won the Southwest Yosemite League singles title. He did, however, lose a 6-2, 6-3 decision to Buetow on March 15.
Ochoa, Pavletich leading the way
Dakota Ochoa and Maverick Pavletich have seemingly distanced themselves from the rest of the boys golf competition in Kern County, yet haven't done so with each other.
During SWYL tournament play this season, Ochoa, a senior at Liberty, has a round average of 71.8 while Pavletich, a senior at Garces, is averaging 72.6 per round.
In fact, Ochoa is just four strokes better than Pavletich over the course of 90 holes in league play.
There are two more league meets for the SWYL before the South Area championships at Buena Vista Golf Course tee off May 6.
Road to Fresno
For years the section baseball championships have been at Rawhide Ballpark in Visalia.
This year, however, the section moved the baseball and softball championships to Fresno State, where they'll be played across the street from each other the weekend of May 17-18.
Liberty looks like the top candidate locally for the Division I finals in baseball, but the Southwest Yosemite League has been intriguing.
The Patriots lineup packs a punch with Kaleb Dickey, Jacob Tobias, Cutter Coffey, Isaac Rios and Andrew Yoder all cranking out multiple home runs this season. Dickey is tied for second in the state with nine homers.
But the postseason is all about pitching, and that will be key once again. The Patriots don’t have flamethrowers, but if Liberty plays for the Central Section title, it’s going to come by way of quality starts from Nick Oscarson, Brock Barron and Gabe Cruz.
Ridgeview has received solid pitching from senior Riley Moran, sophomore Jesse Villalobos and freshman Jacob Gutierrez. With that said, Highland’s big bats of Isiah Fajardo, Mathew Miranda, Manuel Chavez and company are formidable.
Both teams are capable of deep playoff runs in D-III.
Taft is a player in D-IV with freshman Logun Clark at the plate (37 for 68, .544 batting average) and senior Jackson Van Roekel and freshman Corbin Yaws on the mound (combined 16-1 record).
On the softball diamond, Stockdale has lost in the section D-I semifinals three straight years.
The Mustangs are once again in the conversation as a section title contender. If Sydney Hornbuckle continues to marvel in the circle and the bats of Izzy Nieblas and company heat up, the Mustangs could play for a championship for the first time in eight years.
In D-II softball the deck is stacked, but Independence is a favorite. Alani Amaya and Ryleigh Harrison are a combined 17-4 in the circle while the lineup of Erylin Campos, Elise Ontiveros, Rylee Price and Amaya have combined for 103 runs driven in.
The D-V field is full of Kern County softball teams — Highland, Shafter, Desert, Kern Valley and Rosamond are all likely top-6 seeds. In other words, there could be caravan heading north to Shaw Avenue for a Friday afternoon showcase on May 17.
Liberty leading the way in the pool
The path to state swimming this season is even tougher, as the Central Section combined the D-I and D-II championships to one site — at Clovis West on May 3-4.
That’s going to make each heat that much more competitive. The hope is the section gets more than the two allotted automatic bids to state with at-large bids coming from competitive section finals.
On the girls side, Liberty has a solid shot at a top-2 finish in D-I. Led by Slaytynn Simpson, the Patriots are loaded this year with Sydney Yasukochi, Emma McMurray, Payton Lewis, Eliana Klubnikin and Bryleigh Nixon filling out the lineup.
Bakersfield Christian senior Nathan Roodzant is a favorite in the boys 200 individual medley and the 100 fly. The senior headed to the Naval Academy not only could win the D-II title in these events, but could also secure the top time in the section.
Centennial has two seniors seeking state bids in Alex Castro and Chris Feola.
And the freshman class on the boys side of Julian Moseley and Austin Crist at Liberty, and Rory Begin at Garces, make the future look bright.
In girls diving, Bakersfield High junior Talia Mickelsen is back after winning the Central Section Division II title last year with a score of 445.00. True to form, she's had a strong 2019 campaign as well.
Historical throwing season for Liberty
It's no secret the epicenter for high school throwers in California is right here in Kern County.
Dating all the way back to Leon Patterson at Taft in the 1950s to Liberty’s Daniel Viveros winning the CIF State Championship in the boys shot put last year, this region is the mecca for throwers in the state.
And this postseason could be a big one for Liberty.
With Viveros leading the nation in the boys shot put at 68 feet, 11 inches and sophomore Faith Bender No. 2 in the nation in the girl discus at 164-2, the Patriots duo could go home with gold.
If they do accomplish that feat, it would be just the third time in the past 20 seasons that a team from Kern County had multiple state champs. Stockdale had two in 2014 with Blake Haney winning the boys 1,600 and 3,200 and Asia Cheney winning the girls high jump title. In 2002, BHS had three state champions with Blake Mackey (boys 400), Thomas Mack (110 and 300 hurdles) and Rachel Varner (girls shot put).
But they aren’t alone in seeking state hardware.
BHS senior Kynnedi McCall is tops in the state in the girls 400 (54.61), while Liberty sophomore Reese Renz is No. 7 in California in the girls 100 hurdles (14.32 wind-aided) and No. 3 in the 300 hurdles (wind-legal 42.40).
There are others on the outside looking in at a top-six mark, like Stockdale senior Marcus Mota in the boys 3,200 and his teammate Adham Maher in the 1,600. Arvin’s Jesus Alvarez has a personal-best of 6-8 in the boys high jump. If he can do that again in the postseason, he has a good shot at a state medal.
Buckle up. The next month will provide a wild ride to the finish.
