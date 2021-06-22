Highland wallops Smidt Tech 27-0 in D-IV softball regional opener

Sometimes a final score just speaks for itself.
Highland sent 20 batters to the plate during a 15-run first inning and continued the onslaught the rest of the way, easily disposing of Los Angeles Smidt Tech 27-0 in five innings in the first round of the Division IV CIF Southern California Softball Championships Tuesday.
Sadie Salas started the inning off with a triple and things only escalated from there, as the Scots were up 12-0 before the Grey Wolves had even recorded an out.
Salas was one of four Scots with multiple RBIs in the opening inning. She, Mariyah Montoya and Madison Edwards all drove in two runs, while Chloe Garcia batted in three.
Salas led all players with five RBIs, as she, Marissa Campos and Alexia Castro all had home runs during a nine-run second inning.
All told, nine Highland players had multiple RBIs while 13 had hits, which caused those in the dugouts to make some lofty comparisons for their offense afterward.
"It feels like an Olympic team. It feels like almost an MLB team," Salas said. "My mentality is always just to blow them out and I really do think we we're good enough to do this."
While they previously hadn't experienced a win so lopsided, winning by blowout is nothing new for the red-hot Scots, who've outscored opponents 171-7 during an 11-game winning streak.
And now, needing just two wins to capture a state title, confidence is, unsurprisingly, at an all-time high.
"It's just an awesome feeling because they're doing what they need to do in the box now," Highland coach Jackie Puente said. "They're unstoppable right now. Nothing's killed their vibe yet. So until that's been killed, they're going to win."
Highland, which improved to 19-4 with the win, will travel to face No. 2 seed Gardena at 4 p.m. Thursday. The Panthers got the high seed despite coming in with a record of just 4-9.